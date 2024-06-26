City Lions freeze Rockets

Rockets have one of the most promising squads but continue their underwhelming form in the men's National Hockey League (NHL).

Latest in their poor vein of performances was a 2-2 draw in Lugogo with City Lions, who had lost the four preceding games with an aggregate beating of 34-3.

Simon 'Africa' Oyugi and Ronald Okethayot scored for Rockets but City Lions fought back with goals from Muhammad Ali and a late one from Abdul Karim Wamala to earn a point.

In another interesting game, Badgers needed late inspiration from their striker Emmanuel Mukama to beat Weatherhead Titans 3-1 on Sunday.

Martin Ojok had opened the scoring for Badgers midway the second quarter but Emmanuel Makumbi made a sustained wave of pressure count for Titans with a third quarter equalizer.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Mukama made it 2-1 and James Larombi sold the keeper into thinking he was passing to the far post only to tomahawk the ball into the near post for a 3-1 win.

Goal thrillers



Meanwhile, hat-tricks from Maxwell Mugisha and Thomas Opio led Weatherhead to a 10-0 win over Makerere University also on Sunday. Timothy Ntumba (2), Moses Tushabe and Ashraf Tumwesigye added the others.

In another high scoring game, Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions showed no mercy to their elders' side Originals with a 13-0 hiding.

Jordan Mpiima scored four while Alfred Agaba, Emmanuel Stewart Ssempebwa and Aaron Mutenyo had braces. Brian Bayuule, Paul Kayanga and Benjamin Mkapa added the others.

In another high scoring return, Emmanuel Baguma bagged a hat-trick while Innocent Raskara had a brace as Wananchi beat Thunders 10-1. Innocent Tumukunde, Martin Okello, Jackson Musinguzi, William Okecha and Jordan Achaye scored too while Michael Ssebuliba's 12th minute goal ended up being just a consolation for Thunders.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

MEN

Rockets 2-2 City Lions

Thunders 1-10 Wananchi

Weatherhead Titans 1-3 Badgers

Makerere University 0-10 Weatherhead

KHC Stallions 13-0 KHC Originals

Tables – Men

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 8 7 1 0 54 4 22

Wananchi 7 6 1 0 65 4 16

KHC Stallions 7 6 0 1 43 7 18

Badgers 8 4 2 2 20 20 14

Rockets 8 3 1 4 21 22 10

Makerere University 8 2 1 5 12 34 7

KHC Originals 8 2 1 5 10 39 7

City Lions 8 2 1 5 9 39 7

Thunders 8 2 0 6 14 36 6