Clinical Mukono put Genesis to the sword

Defending champions Mukono were in bullish form securing a convincing 15-5 bonus-point win over newcomers Genesis in the Nile Special National Pool League, thanks to exceptional performances from national champion Rukia Nayiga and her younger sister Rashidah Mutesi. Both sisters won all four of their matches.

Mukono-based Genesis took a shock lead through Jolly Namara when Victoria Nantume fouled, potting the black and white. But the champions soon clicked through the gears, albeit they were given some help from some poor Genesis decision making.

It was like holding onto grains of sand as Rose Namugerwa replied with a quick-fire break-and-finish against Serena Ogumushabe for an equaliser.

A tactical game between Genesis captain Sylivia Nankindu and Pool Cranes captain Amina Faith Nganda ensued before Nganda extended the lead with a skillful shot.

There was no looking back for the champions as a lucky moment saw Lucky Namugenyi earn Genesis' second frame win at 6-2 with a sweet double.

A brief power outage at 9-3 didn't help the visitors so much as they kept struggling with their end-game to hand the champions a bonus win.

"It's important to take your wins whenever possible. The season is long and we'll be tested but everyone is committed and ready for the job of defending the title," Nganda said.

Nankindu, on her part said: "We got off to a fantastic start, winning the first frame but we lost the game due to poor decision making. There are obviously some big lessons for us to learn," Nankindu said.

Despite Scrap Buyers' unexpected withdrawal due to financial constraints, the women's league kicked off with exciting matches.

Silverback Sinkers narrowly defeated their opponents 11-9, while Skin Samona dominated Akaanya with a decisive 18-2 victory. Skin Samona leads the league standings based on their superior goal difference.

Roxberry dominate, Pot It faces penalty

In an imposing performance, Roxberry cruised to a 15-5 victory over Greater Mukono in the men's league at Kiwanga. Led by the exceptional Ibrah Ssejjemba, who swept all four of his matches, Roxberry showed why they are hot favourites. Simon ‘Computer’ Lubuulwa and Arnold Ssemukwano contributed three wins each.

Meanwhile, Upper Volta secured a 13-7 away win against Wakiso City, thanks to Rashid Wagaba's perfect 4-0 win. Caesar Chandiga added three wins to Upper Volta's tally.

However, Pot It suffered a setback after fielding Mahad Mivule, a player also contracted by Wakiso City. Despite initially winning 13-7, Pot It's victory was overturned to an 11-0 forfeit in favour of Nakawa Pool Rangers due to Mivule's participation.

Roxberry leads the league table with seven points, closely followed by Upper Volta on six points.

Nile Special National Pool League

Weekend results – women

Mukono 15-5 Genesis

Silverback 11-9 She Sinkers

Skin Samona 18-2 Akaanya

Men’s league

Adi’s Spot 13-7 Scrap Buyers

Corporate Shooters 14-4 Mbale

Nakawa 7-13 Pot It

Kireka 9-11 E-Play

Wakiso 7-13 Upper Volta

Club 408 8-12 Sinkers

Roxberry 15-5 Greater Mukono