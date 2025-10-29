Clubs face big mountain as betPawa exits futsal

The thrill of the futsal league just got a little tougher off the court.

After two transformative seasons of financial oxygen from betting company betPawa, the 2024/25 Futsal Super League clubs will now have to fend for themselves, a development that has set off alarm bells but also ignited calls for stronger internal sustainability.

In September 2023, betPawa entered Ugandan football with a Shs1.18 billion ($320,000) deal that covered the Fufa Drum, Big League and the Futsal Super League. Though support for the Drum and Big League was discontinued, the gaming firm extended its partnership with the Futsal Association of Uganda (Fau) by committing Shs334.5m to the Futsal Super League, Futsal Uganda Cup and Super Cup for the 2023/24 campaign.

The investment paid off. Futsal’s profile soared and FAU walked away from the MTN Fufa Awards as the 2024 Member Association of the Year. The applause felt like a curtain-raiser for another season of corporate backing.

Even betPawa’s Country Director, Allan Tumushabe, was upbeat then, saying futsal “delivered value.”

That optimism has evaporated. As the new season kicked off, clubs were notified that betPawa would not renew the partnership. Gone with the deal are the iconic Locker Room Bonuses (LRB) that gave winning players instant cash rewards via mobile money. Last season alone, Shs167.5m was disbursed directly to players, lifting morale and competitiveness.

The teams now feel the pinch.

“We didn’t expect them to stay forever. We shall miss the Locker Room Bonuses as they were a big motivation for the players. That marks the plan to see that clubs organise their own funding,” said Ali Omarios, a director at Kisenyi Futsal Club.

He noted that the club will now at least ensure fair transport reimbursement for players on matchdays.

Fau, however, is preaching resilience rather than panic.

“LRB was filling a gap in club winning bonus budgets. All clubs sat, reviewed and drew independent winning bonuses for their teams. As FAU we shall keep growing within our means,” Fau Chairma Hamza Jjunju told Daily Monitor.

Jjunju revealed that a new league board has been constituted and will play a key role in steering reforms. The federation is also crafting a strategic plan for 2026-2030 that will focus on strengthening competitions for men, women, boys and girls, alongside improving governance and creating viable business streams.

The door is not completely shut on betPawa in Uganda’s sports sector. The betting giant still holds a Shs2.6b three-year contract signed in 2024 with the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (Fuba), backing the Silverbacks and Gazelles.

Futsal Super League



Playing Friday @ O'kla

Edgars vs Nansana Aska

Kisenyi vs Kabowa

Lubiri Falcons vs Grameen

Old Kampala vs UG Kop

La Mansia vs Entebbe

Mengo vs QC Mbarara

What betPawa’s exit means for Futsal

What was funded?

Locker Room Bonuses for players

Futsal Super League operations

Uganda Cup and Super Cup events

End-of-season awards

Money involved

Initial Shs1.1b sponsorship in 2023/24 (shared with FUFA Drum & Big League)

Additional Shs334.5m for futsal last season

Shs167.5m paid directly to players as LRBs

Why it mattered

Instant cash payouts

Increased club professionalism and visibility

Helped Fau earn Fufa Member Association of the Year (2024)

What happens now?

Clubs must independently finance winning bonuses

Players may only get transport refunds

Fau planning a 2026-2030 sustainability roadmap

League board set up to drive business growth

Who still has betPawa?