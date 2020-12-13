Clubs want tournament after league cancellation

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

After the postponement and later cancellation of this year’s national netball league, due to clubs failing to meet the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), some club managers have proposed playing a two day tournament.

At a managers meeting held in Lugogo on Thursday, four clubs including Makindye Weyonje, Police, Prisons and UPDF showed intent to take part in the tournament whose date has not yet been confirmed.

“We have been preparing for the league and our work cannot go to waste. We need to at least play a short tournament where most clubs can meet the SOPs. We are also ready to support fellow clubs as far as meeting the SOPs is concerned,” said Eddie Odhiambo Makindye Weyonje’s publicity secretary.

Haruna Sempogo the head of the league organising committee said that this year’s league could not be further postponed because of the upcoming elections as well as a need for the national team to prepare for a test series with South Africa, hence they are looking forward to the next league in May.

Meanwhile a meeting will be held tomorrow to decide the fate of the proposed tournament.

“Clubs proposed a tournament which I think will be for two or three days. We expect about eight clubs to take part in this tournament but we are yet to confirm it,” Sempogo revealed.

Alice Alweny the Uganda Netball Federation assistant general secretary said that clubs are free to play any tournament they wish as long as they follow the SOPs. However it will not be given much importance since it is not on the federation calendar.

“We had no intention of cancelling the league but clubs failed to meet the SOPs. If they decide to play a tournament instead, we are okay with it but we shall look at it as any other tournament not listed on our calendar,” she said.

