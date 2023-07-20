Coach Mugerwa to assess Nuba through friendlies in South Africa

When She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa announced a long squad of 30 players who started preparations for the Netball World Cup in April, he included professional shooter Mary Nuba who was expected to join the training camp after the English Vitality Netball league season.

The English league ended successfully on June 12 and Nuba emerged the top shooter with 908 goals. Her side Loughborough Lightning also clinched the title.

This made Mugerwa more expectant and eager to see the towering shooter join colleagues on the She Cranes team to coordinate and learn from each other.



"We are so happy for her and we expect alot of improvement in our team. She will join us in camp soon," Mugerwa earlier told Daily Monitor.

Nuba could not join the She Cranes team in time citing family issues that she had to first handle.

The She Cranes on Wednesday broke camp and are expected to fly to Cape Town on Saturday this week but without Nuba. According to Mugerwa, the shooter will travel on her own from England and link up with her colleagues in South Africa.

Mugerwa has now changed strategy and he expects to assess Nuba through their training sessions starting next Monday in South Africa as well as the few friendly games they have

booked.



"We shall meet Nuba in South Africa and she will join the team for our first friendly game against Barbados on Sunday. I will be able to assess her together with other players," Mugerwa said.

Mugerwa says his team has many efficient and hardworking players, hence it will be a piece of cake for him to make adjustments accordingly.

"We have many players on the team and the team will not be much affected by any circumstance. I trust that Nuba as a professional player will be able to adjust as well as her colleagues. Any player who doesn't meet my standards will be benched," Mugerwa added.

After facing Barbados , the She Cranes will also play against Scotland in a series of friendlies on June 26.