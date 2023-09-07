Coach: Niyoyita can make Paris 2024

Uganda’s biggest weightlifting hope for the Paris 2024 Olympics - Davis Niyoyita - did not get the results he desired at the 2023 IWF World Weightlifting Championships but his national coach hopes for better results in the next qualifying event.

Niyoyita entered the stage hardly 24 hours after arriving in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh, something he had complained about during his last training at Kisugu Unified Gym on Saturday.

In the 61kg, Niyoyita wanted to replicate his national best lifts of 100kg in snatch and 130kg in clean and jerk. But he settled for 95kg in snatch—his first attempt—as he failed his second and third at 100kg. In clean and jerk, he got all the lifts perfect: 120kg, 125kg and 127kg, totaling 222kg overall. He finished ninth in Group D, eight kilogrammes behind Romania’s Valentin Iancu.

“He did not perform as we wished but that’s not bad, considering the circumstances,” national coach Kassim Nsubuga told Daily Monitor. “He managed to improve his personal best, internationally with 2kgs. For the road to the Olympics, we Niyoyita is still leading his category in Africa because only one African, competed here.” Kenya’s Joshua Amunga totaled 178kg.

Niyoyita will compete in another qualifying event in Qatar in December. “We pray that this time the athletes will get the training facilitation in time. Otherwise, with a lot of distractions, you cannot compete against opponents who train for months, uninterrupted.”

On Saturday, Niyoyita’s clubmate Lydia Nakidde will hope for a decent performance in the women’s 64kg in pursuit of the Olympic slot.

Meanwhile, Dubaia-based Hadija Nankanja will jet in on Tuesday September 12 before she tries her luck in the 81kg category on Thursday.

NIYOYITA’S LIFTS IN RIYADH

61kg GROUP D

Snatch: 95, 100 (FAILED) 100 (FAILED)

Clean & Jerk: 120, 125, 127

Total: 222

SCHEDULE

Saturday September 9

Nakidde, 64kg

Thursday September 14