Coach Tendo promises good job in Paraguay

Mary Tendo Balyewunya, who led Uganda’s two table tennis youngsters to Asunción, Paraguay, is as shy as her athletes but promised to return with victory from the WTT Youth Contender Asunción 2024.

“We have prepared these kids for the tournament very well and we know they will perform well. In collaboration with the head coach [Alvin Katumba] who’s very experienced I know we shall produce results,” Tendo vowed during the team’s flag off at the National Council of Sports Friday evening.

Patience Anyango and her compatriot Joseph Sebatindira qualified for Paraguay after making the finals of the Africa Under 11 Hopes Championship where Anyango took the gold, Sebatindira silver.

The duo and their coach reached Cairo Saturday morning where they will be joined by head coach Alvin Katumba on tomorrow, fresh from the International School Sports Federation Games in Bahrain.

Then the four will join the entire African contingent to Asunción where they will enter a high-level IFFT training camp before the tournament due November 9-12.

Last week Anyango and Sebatindira, both from Nakasero Table Tennis Club, were at the African Championship in Addis ababa, where the girls team bronze.

Sarah Chelangat, who represented NCS general secretary, acknowledged UTTA’s positive response to a call for gender parity, especially since the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham.

She also commended youngsters for putting in the work before warning them against drugs and eating or drinking anything that’s not approved by the coach or team manager. As for the fuel ahead of the championship: “You didn’t qualify by chance. So go for gold. Don’t be intimidated by colour or anything.”