Coaches programme to make modern pentathlon more modern

Uganda has embarked on a journey to produce top modern pentathlon coaches after opening doors to the first coaches’ certification programme this week.

The five-day coaching course organised at Kampala Parents School in Naguru was conducted by Egyptian Yasser Hefry, a decorated athlete with 16 years competing in Modern Pentathlon. Hefry is also a speedball world champion.

15 prospective coaches, most of whom are from taekwondo and swimming, attended the course.

“I hope that you will be able to learn as much as you can and encourage others to be part of this programme. It requires you to dedicate time to complete the different stages in order to develop even more athletes,” Hefry told the course-goers during a presentation.

Modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport comprising five different events for each competitor involving fencing, pistol shooting, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping and cross country running.

It is one of the oldest Olympic sports having been part of the Games since 1912 but was introduced in Uganda in 2017.

Certification journey

Taking athletes from simple to tougher subjects such as sports science, the programme teaches the coaches basic skills required of an international pentathlon coach. The coaches are taught practical skills needed to effectively perform their roles.

There are four certification levels (1, 2, 3 and 4) each renewable after three years.

Knowledge gained in achieving Level 1 (Development Coach), Level 2 (Coach), Level 3 (Senior Coach) and Level 4 (Elite Coach) is critical to the development of the pentathletes.

Level One certification is the elementary stage aimed at training coaches that can recruit and identify talent. Such coaches manage simpler tasks like managing Laser-Run, Biathle or Triathle (swimming, running, shooting) and school training sessions.

Urgent need

Uganda has three internationally certified level one coaches including the Uganda Modern Pentathlon Federation president Simon Peter Komakech, the general secretary Joseph Collins Ssemmanda and Jessy Kaduma.

The trio attained the status in March 2022 after attending training in Egypt, the centre of excellence of pentathlon in Africa. Comparatively, Egypt has 89 certified coaches since they embarked on certification in 2014.

Elijah Njawuzi, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) administrator, who represented Donald Rukare, the UOC president stated that coaches training is important to be able to raise more competitive athletes.

“We urgently need coaches who can manage pentathletes with full knowledge to be able to present competitive athletes at top international competitions such as the World and continental championships or the Olympic Games," Njawuzi said.

He noted that without elite coaches, the pressure will be on hiring foreign qualified coaches to train athletes of an international standard who can participate in Category A competitions.

"Take it upon yourselves to seek the next opportunity and go through the process to become elite coaches," he added.

Hopeful

Komakech is hopeful that this training will act as a springboard to the development of modern pentathlon in Uganda.

“We have been yearning for this opportunity since 2020 and now that we have it I am hoping we can be able to attract more athletes to the sport and be able to participate in major events,” Komakech said.

Uganda will obviously not be ready for the World Cup in Cairo due in March but Komakech is hoping Uganda will have at least one athlete to represent the country at the African Championships in Cairo in September.

UIPM certified coaches

Jessy Kaduma - Level 1

Simon Peter Komakech - Level 1

Collins Ssemmanda - Level 1