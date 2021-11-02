Colts embrace tough job in swim league

Back with a bang. Kisawuzi led Colts to a much-needed win in the fourth backstroke leg and must do the same this week in the breaststroke. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • But it is also one he relishes as his Colts team vies to close down the 287 points difference between them and leaders Talons.

Coach Joshua Lule accepts that the job on his hands in the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League that takes place every Friday in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb, is a tough one.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.