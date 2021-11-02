Colts embrace tough job in swim league

Coach Joshua Lule accepts that the job on his hands in the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League that takes place every Friday in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb, is a tough one.

But it is also one he relishes as his Colts team vies to close down the 287 points difference between them and leaders Talons.

The league is in its fourth of nine editions this year and Colts need to win almost every Friday to control proceedings.

On October 22, Talons capitalised on the absence of Colts captain Tara Kisawuzi to establish a 365 point lead after the fourth butterfly leg in the swim league.

But Kisawuzi returned from suspension to lead her side to a 254-176 victory in the 25m backstroke leg on Friday and also return to the top of individual scores tally with 700 points – seven ahead of Talons captain Abigail Mwagale.

While at it, she recorded a new meet record of 16.21 in the heats and took charge of the best of four swim off in which she was joined by teammate Ethan Kalunji to take on Talons’ Mwagale and Blessing Kaitesi.

Kisawuzi’s presence was also felt in the 8x25m backstroke relay, where an early lead for Colts established by her sister Tasha and maintained by Caspian Guma, Elijah Wamala and Kalunji was taken down when Kaitesi overtook Tanja Atukunda in the fifth lap.

Kisawuzi, however, chased down and overtook Chriton Kato in the seventh lap to give her side a narrow advantage that Divine Kalunji maintained – despite a lung-bursting chase from Mwagale – to win the relay.

“We can beat them any day if we put up the performances we are capable of,” Lule said after the show that attracted 64 swimmers, almost double the number that started the league in April.

Meanwhile, 55 of the 64 swimmers returned to the BSK pool on Saturday for a swim challenge meant to fundraise for the school’s community run due November 27.

Altona swimmers were joined by their counterparts from the school plus Jaguars and Flash swim clubs to raise over Shs600,000 for the maternity ward at Uganda Police Clinic in Nsambya.

The swimmers did their bit early as the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Club Championships are also slated for November 27.

