Colts finally win Pursuit League

Colts more than doubled the scores of their immediate opponent in Match 24 of the Pursuit Swim League held at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga.

The emphatic triumph on the night also came with a bigger reward as Colts officially opened an unassailable lead on top of the league’s standings. They are now 2023 champions.

It was a difficult match that required the swimmers to get personal bests in the 50m fly and 50m breaststroke events to score. All teams failed to score in the latter event.

But Ethan Kalungi (32.59), Adriel Lumu (33.96), Ethan Kunihira (33.98), Peter Wakabi (39.11), Abigail Ssegujja (41.77), Joel Wakabi (43.96) and Denise Wakabi all had PBs in 50m fly to propel Colts to 250 scores on the night.

After that, the new champions won the two relays (10*25m backstroke and 10*25m free) to confirm their triumph. Before the start of the night, there was still a mathematical possibility of them finishing joint top with Flames.

However, Flames were so lackluster on the night that they came bottom of Match 24 and also missed their breaststroker Carlyn Nabiryo. Only Yamara Nakato (44.98) and younger sister Yolanda Maggie (56.98) had PBs as the side earned just 30 scores and came fourth, out of five, in both relays.

Deposed champions Talons also struggled, without Blessing Kaitesi, with just PBs from Leah Kavuma (39.73), Daniel Wasswa (44.17) and Raani Asiimwe (56.37).

Jets had PBs from Adam Katumba (34.18), Sonia Mwere (35.96), Nailah Nakitto (38.47), Michael Kato (42.39) and Nadrah Kakande (54.59) to earn 120 scores while Astros, who came second in both relays, had just Sydney Ssejindu (44.20) and Elisha Rukundo (53.43).

Katumba and Nakitto were probably the performers of the night as they cut about four seconds each for their new PBs.

Tables

Match 24 Results

Colts – 350

Astros – 170

Jets – 160

Talons – 90

Flames - 70

Overall Standings

Colts – 89

Flames – 77

Jets – 72

Talons – 66