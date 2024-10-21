Colts in trouble without PBs

Colts’ strategy of winning the Pursuit Swim League through relays could be in jeopardy as the plan has changed to include more individual events in the final bend of the competition.

Last Friday night at the British School of Kampala, Muyenga, there was only one relay event and 52 heats, where they had to compete to bring down their personal bests (PBs). It was also a good night for growth as former league swimmers Blessing Kaitesi and Yvonne Kembabazi took on deck roles as starters.

Since the league mostly happens in the thick of the training season, the PBs can be few and far between but teams that can keep their younger swimmers focused and ticking have a chance of upsetting the odds here.

Jets won the night and started by scoring 80 in the 50m fly event with PBs from Rufta Yamane (57.13), Charis Nanyunja (51.89), Elita Johannes (51.61), and Eldan Mearag (50.04).

Astros had Daisy Kyaligonza (1:00.86), Amy Ssempebwa (44.88), Elisha Rukundo (43.760), Sydney Kimbowa (38.75) also pushing them to 80 scores in 50m fly but Talons kept in touching distance with 60 scores from the Kusiima sister act of Ameerah Tumusiime (59.52), Ranni Asiimwe (50.81), and Jamillah Tusiime (44.15).

Flames were saved by Yolanda Magoola (55.80) and birthday boy Kayden Kamurasi, 11, who managed 39.36 seconds. Colts recorded nothing. The loudest cheers of the night came when Flames' Paula Nabukeera and Talons Abigail Mwagale took to the blocks but despite the stroke per stroke competition and splitting the fanbase into two, both girls did not get a PB.

The same happened when Elijah Wamala stunned Ethan Kalungi in a race that also included Chriton Kato.

In backstroke, Astros and Flames recorded nothing while Jets had only Elis Levai (58.58). Colts were put on the scores table by Elaine Ndunji (54.58) and Liora Lumu (39.15). Tusiime (39.71), Solomon Kakembo (44.81) and Liam Bbosa (46.96) gave Talons control but Tusiime lifted the crowd when she beat Peter Wakabi and Kamurasi.

In breaststroke, Colts again recorded nothing while Tumusiime (1:08.09) and Rukundo (57.88) respectively put something on board for Talons and Astros. Magoola (1:11.76) and Kamurasi (49.93) doubled their money for Flames.

For freestyle, Astros and Colts again failed to record a single PB while Nathan Rutaremwa (47.17) had one for Talons. Flames through Nsubuga twins Irene (49.31) and Edward (47.87) had two just like Jets through Meareg (43.89) and Nanyunja (46.69).

However, the league missed the services of Adam Katumba, Daniel Wasswa, Michael Kato, Seth Mulo, Serene Kimpi, Hazel Bujjingo, Yetta Magoola, Malaika Kikonyogo, Mikaela Ayebare, Yashim Nabaale and Nailah Nakitto, who are in the thick of their preparations for the Primary Leaving Examinations.

Pursuit Swim League

Overall Standings

Talons – 43 points

Colts – 40

Jets – 37

Astros – 34

Flames – 25

Match 12 Scores

Jets – 230 scores; worth five points

Talons – 200; 4

Flames – 130; 3

Astros – 120; 2

Colts – 70; 1