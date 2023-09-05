Colts still the team to beat after month-long hiatus

After a month’s rest in the Pursuit League, table leaders Colts returned on Friday at British School of Kampala to show they can be challengers for this year’s title.

Colts have steadily climbed up the table, over the last five match days, without necessarily winning a lot of match days.

They were runners-up on July 28, the night the league took a rest, but they have now started winning matches and that should spell trouble for their competitions – especially defending champions Talons who faded away and are now nine points behind.

On Friday, Colts and Flames were level on 140 points after the personal best challenge, where each swimmer competed in their favourite stroke. But the former won the 12*25m backstroke and butterfly relays to win the night.

Meanwhile, the event doubled as a qualifier for some international engagements that the swimmers will have in this last quarter of the year.

Blessing Kaitesi, Nailah Nakitto and Adam Katumba proved themselves in the backstroke sprints while Abigail Mwagale is still the league’s swimmer to beat in the 50m freestyle.

Table – Match 17

Event Colts Flames Astros Talons Jets

Personal Best 140 140 60 100 80

12*25m back 50 30 40 20 10

12*25m breast 40 30 50 20 10

12*25m fly 50 30 40 10 20

Total 280 230 190 150 120

Match Points 5 4 3 2 1

Overall Points

Colts – 62

Flames – 59

Jets – 57

Talons – 53