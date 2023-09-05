Colts still the team to beat after month-long hiatus

Adam Katumba has retained form since July. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Colts have steadily climbed up the table, over the last five match days, without necessarily winning a lot of match days.

After a month’s rest in the Pursuit League, table leaders Colts returned on Friday at British School of Kampala to show they can be challengers for this year’s title.

Colts have steadily climbed up the table, over the last five match days, without necessarily winning a lot of match days.

They were runners-up on July 28, the night the league took a rest, but they have now started winning matches and that should spell trouble for their competitions – especially defending champions Talons who faded away and are now nine points behind.

Also Read

On Friday, Colts and Flames were level on 140 points after the personal best challenge, where each swimmer competed in their favourite stroke. But the former won the 12*25m backstroke and butterfly relays to win the night.

Meanwhile, the event doubled as a qualifier for some international engagements that the swimmers will have in this last quarter of the year.

Blessing Kaitesi, Nailah Nakitto and Adam Katumba proved themselves in the backstroke sprints while Abigail Mwagale is still the league’s swimmer to beat in the 50m freestyle.

Table – Match 17

Event               Colts    Flames Astros  Talons Jets

Personal Best  140      140      60        100      80

12*25m back  50        30        40        20        10

12*25m breast 40        30        50        20        10

12*25m fly      50        30        40        10        20

Total               280      230      190      150      120

Match Points   5          4          3          2          1

Overall Points

Colts – 62

Flames – 59

Jets – 57

Talons – 53

Astros – 39

In the headlines