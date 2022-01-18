Colts to avenge Altona swim league first season defeat

Colts coach Joshua Lule believes his side will get the job done and win the second season of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) Swimming League.

The league, which resumed last Friday at the school in Muyenga, now has three teams with the introduction of Astros under coach Douglas Mugerwa.

Colts made an early statement about their ambitions by taking the first of 21 match days with 333 points thanks to their organization during relays. Astros followed with 294.

“By the time the last league ended, we were starting to catch up and were winning lots of points against Talons,” Lule said.

“So for this season, I am quite certain that we shall build on that momentum.”

Defending champions Talons had a bad day in office, amassing just 267 points after they were docked 40 points for the absence of Alice Mwase.

Altona-BSK Swim League