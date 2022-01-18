Colts to avenge Altona swim league first season defeat

They are back.  Tara Kisawuzi was overall best last season. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Defending champions Talons had a bad day in office, amassing just 267 points after they were docked 40 points for the absence of Alice Mwase.

Colts coach Joshua Lule believes his side will get the job done and win the second season of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) Swimming League.

