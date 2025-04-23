Confident Kasozi eyes big money at Heyball Masters

Uganda's top seed, Joseph Kasozi, has twice experienced the taste of the Heyball championships. But he bitterly lost all finals. His first setback was against Amos Ndyagumanawe at the 2018 East African qualifiers in Kenya. The second occurred in South Africa, where, after playing the decisive match to secure Uganda's place in the final, the team was defeated by the host nation.

Nominated to represent Uganda at the 13th World Heyball Masters in Chengdu, China, he hopes for an impressive performance on the biggest stage.

Following an intensive two-week training period in Bwaise, Kasozi is optimistic about his form and fitness as the event begins this weekend.

"I have had thorough preparations," he stated. "Heyball is not new to me, and I believe I have the skills to compete on that large table. My goal is to fight my way into the higher prize money brackets."

Kasozi left for China on Wednesday afternoon aboard Qatar Airways.

Big money at stake

The lucrative tournament begins with a qualifying round, followed by the main draw. It uses a performance-based prize system, meaning players earn more as they win more matches.

Over 192 international players from approximately 90 countries are anticipated in China, competing for a total prize pool of $1,618,357 (Shs5.9 billion), with the champion earning $684,932 (Shs2.5 billion). Up to 288 players will receive cash prizes, reaching a maximum of $822 (Shs3 million).

The 11th edition saw Zheng Yubo (China) win the largest prize in cue sports history at the time: $740,000 (Shs2.7 billion). China's Chu Bingjie is the defending champion.

Kasozi will also be present alongside Caesar Chandiga, whose presence in China is due to his ambassadorial role with the event organisers, Joy Billiards.

Other African players are from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The tournament, also known as the WPA World Heyball Championship, has been held annually since 2015. It was initially known as the World Chinese Eight-ball Championship.

After the initial stage, 160 international players will enter an elimination phase from Saturday to Wednesday, battling in races to 7 games within a 100-minute time limit to advance. Concurrently, an elimination round for non-ranked Chinese players will determine their qualification for the main draw.

African players have struggled at this event with Chandiga the first to reach the main draw in 2023.

13th Heyball Masters Grand Finals

Location: Chengdu, China

Dates: April 26-May 17, 2025.

Prize Money: Total prize pool $1,618,357(5.9b). Winner $684,932 (2.5b).

Former winners

2015: Darren Appleton (England)

2016: Shi Hanqing (China)

2017: Yang Fan (China)

2018: Zheng Yubo (China)

2019: Zheng Yubo (China)

2023: Zheng Yubo (China)