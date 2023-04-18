Consistency counts as woodball World Cup team named

A lot of water has gone under the bridge in the fast-paced environment of woodball.

13 years ago, when the sport was introduced in Uganda by the highly ambitious Ndejje University Finance Manager Paul Mark Kayongo, it was unthinkable that multiple world cup appearances would follow the sport, whose roots are embedded in the code of the poor man’s version of golf.

With the national team set to play at the third Beach World Cup Woodball Championship in Malaysia this June, only three players of the 12 are new to the team since the first edition in 2017. The men have Ronald Mulindwa -- a beast on the lawn and rising star Michael Musaazi while Christine Birungi is the newbie.

The World Cup will take place between July 26-31 in Pahang, Malaysia.

Although Onesmus Atamba, Bruno Bbosa, Joel Adupa and Israel Muwanguzi formed the team that played in Indonesia in 2017, Thomas Kedi and Robert Mutiibwa played in the 2019 World Cup hosted by Uganda at Spennah Beach.

Mulindwa, a Masters’ student at Mubs rose during the Covid-19 days and is joined by Musaazi.

Muwanguzi, last year’s MVP on the beach qualified by a minimum coming in the last qualifying spot, just one stroke better than Moses Agaba after Saturday’s final trial at Coco Beach in Entebbe.

“I was not motivated to play the trials because I knew was the beach woodball MVP. Why would the MVP battle for qualifying places? I played the trials, anyway but I was a disappointed man. Now the rest is history and I am now looking at the event itself,” said Muwanguzi in an interview.

Muwanguzi was forced into the qualifiers as the technical commission waived for Thomas Kedi and Joyce Nalubega, the overall MVPs of 2022.

Putting up a fight

Zawedde, who was part of the 2017 squad alongside Sandra Nabaggala, Joan Mukoova and Nalubega, bounced back to the team after missing the 2019 edition heavily pregnant.

A silver and bronze medallist at the 2017 Beach World Cup in Indonesia, she now wants more.

“This is a stage where experience matters a lot and I will put up my best,” said Zawedde.

For Jackie Naula, who was almost missing qualification to Noeline Nalwoga, she is looking at a starring role. In 2019, she was playing for her first time and did not have enough games.

“Qualifying was a tug-of-war. I blundered in the last fairways but I am relieved at least I qualified,” she said.

Back-to-back Uganda Open champion Birungi will make a debut to the team and said she was relaxed going into the nervy final day.

“My best performance so far on the beach has been in the national trials,” said Birungi, whose best performance so far is a bronze at the third Beach Circuit in Bunjakko Beach.

“But I was not on pressure because I was better than my challengers by far going into the final day. I was very comfortable,” said Birungi, who finished second behind the dominant Mukoova.

According to Uganda woodball Federation (UWbF) official Julius Agaba, the team will start training soon ahead of the residential camp in June before playing a buildup match with Kenya.

Woodball national team

Men: Thomas Kedi, Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Michael Musaazi & Israel Muwanguzi.