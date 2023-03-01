Corporate league now 21 editions heavy

Sunday saw the Corporate League, a competition that brings communities together through sports mark its 21st edition as it kicked off at Kyadondo Rugby Club with 85 corporate companies gracing the event that will run every end of the month.

Amid a light shower, the games kicked off with companies having a go at each other in football as the Kyadondo turf was divided into multiple playing zones.

The Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Dr. Patrick Ogwel and NCS Chairman Ambrose Tashobya came with added oomph to the event.

Corporate League Managing Director, Dennis Mbidde, a man known for the big occasion was more than satisfied at the end of the day.

After following proceedings, he was convinced that the establishment was destined to enjoy yet another fruitful season.

“We had a good start and everything has been going on as planned. I believe everyone has had a good time. We thank all the participants for coming through and I believe we shall have a great season,” said Mbidde.

Corporate League Chairperson Mutu Diana Akello challenged participating companies to use the opportunity to market themselves apart from just competing in the games.

She thinks it can help them grow clientele in the long run.