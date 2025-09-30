Corporate netball: ruthless Africana retain title

If Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) sought justice in rejecting the scores of their first netball final they got in the most brutal form after ruthlessly falling to Hotel Africana 25-6 at Maroons Stadium in Luzira Sunday evening.

In the first final on August 31, UCAA came from behind to almost dethroning the defending champions but the match was cancelled after both sides disagreed on the scoreline. Some thought it was 8-8, while others said Africana had won by a point margin.

With players exhausted after a marathon of games on the day, both teams agreed to reschedule the final for September 24.

But in the four weeks in-between, one team seemed to have prepared, while the other rested. Evidence? The performance: Africana led 10-0, eventually winning the first half 15-3 thanks to the clinical pair of goal shooter Doreen Atukunda Kagumire, who is naturally a defender, and goal attacker Victoria Nakazibwe, who converted almost every chance.

Solid, agile and tireless, centre player Christine Zalwango had fluid coordination with her defense, wing attack and the entire forward line.

Despite that amorphous lead, Africana coach Bashir Matovu used the interval to emphasise the need to stick to the game plan, a message especially meant for goal defender Alton Sentongo, who was much later substituted for Ibra Inesko.

In the second half, goal attacker Brenda Namuhoma and goal shooter Joyce Nakirya tried to pull UCAA back into the game, but got limited supply. And UCAA were slow in attack, which gave an advantage to Africana, whose pace, power and accuracy resulted in an emphatic 25-6 victory.

“We should have won this final last time, but our opponents complained. This time, I am happy that now they can only accuse us of being ruthless on the court,” said Hamida Ayoub, Africana’s assistant coach, who plays for Busia Greater Lions.

“We are happy that we have won this title again. We thank our employers at Africana for giving us a chance to train for the games. Such performances also contribute to promotions and pay rise.”

UCAA’s goal defender Henry Mukenya rued the missed opportunity but was graceful in defeat. “We left Entebbe to come and fight for gold. But I congratulate Africana for the good performance. We hope to do better next season.”

RESULTS

Africana 25-6 UCAA

OUTSTANDING PLAYERS

Doreen Atukunda Kagumire (GS)

Victoria Nakazibwe (GA)

Christine Zalwango (C)