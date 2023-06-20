Cousins dream big ahead of world lacrosse championship

Uganda's national lacrosse team is gearing up for the upcoming World Lacrosse Championship, and two cousins, Innocent Anyala and Rogers Anywar, are excitedly making their debut on the senior men's team.

Anyala, a 22-year-old straight defender, and Anywar, a 23-year-old midfielder, have been playing lacrosse since 2015 and recently showcased their skills as part of the U21 team that played in Ireland last August.

Reflecting on his previous experience, Anyala expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming championship, stating that the fun he had exploring new places and making new friends has inspired him to work even harder.

"I firmly believe that we have what it takes to win a couple of games in the upcoming championship. Our team has dedicated seven months to rigorous training since the qualifiers in Nairobi last year," Anyala, who dropped out of school for lack of school fees, said.

Uganda secured their spot in the world championships after defeating Kenya by one goal with a final score of 9-8. The winning goal was scored by George Ogik, who has since earned a scholarship in the United States.

The cousins credit Reagan Ochan for introducing them to the sport, and they have now become integral members of the Ugandan team set to compete in America later this month. Together with Marx Phillips and Otim Bernard, Anyala completes the defensive triangle for Uganda.

Anywar, having recently completed high school at Luigi Giussani in Kireka, unfortunately missed the qualifiers in Nairobi due to exams. Nevertheless, he remains determined to make a significant impact on the team.

“What is on my mind is securing a scholarship and continuing with my studies” Anywar said as the team was flagged off at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters in Lugogo on Friday.

Right blend

Head coach Patrick Oriana acknowledges the challenge of blending the younger and older players, but he emphasises the importance of teamwork, which has been reinforced through various bonding activities.

The team will heavily rely on the experience of 34-year-old midfielder and faceoff specialist Keith Lubangakene. Lubangakene, along with midfielder Faisal Nsubuga and goalkeeper Allan Amone, has represented Uganda in the previous two world championships.

“Our strength is speed. Our running is superior. Yes, we get tired but we need to settle the game and run the play to mess up the opposition,” Lubangakene said.

Uganda finds itself in Pool B alongside Japan, Wales, France, and Denmark. Their campaign kicks off on June 23 against Japan, followed by matches against France, Wales, and Denmark.

Lubangakene predicts that the toughest game will be against Japan, but he believes Uganda can go head-to-head with Denmark and France, as they possess similar levels of skill and experience.

With strong contenders like Wales and Japan expected to advance from their pool, Uganda faces a challenging task in the Championship. Japan, who secured a commendable sixth-place finish in the 2018 Championship and even won a bronze medal at The World Games 2022, boasts a formidable team. On the other hand, Wales, while yet to achieve a top-ranking position in the event, has previously finished as high as 11th place.

Having participated in three World Championships previously, Uganda's best performance was in 2014 in Colorado, Denver, where they secured two wins in the group stage, finishing 32nd out of 36 teams overall. In Netanya, Israel, in 2018, Uganda managed a victory against Luxembourg.

Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

Defenders: Innocent Anyala, Shaban Pitta, Benard Otim, Max Phillips, Damson Lyaleng

Long speed midfielders: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

Defensive midfielders: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

Midfielders: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, George Ogik, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips.

World Lacrosse Men's Championship

Uganda's schedule

June 23: Japan vs Uganda, 8pm

June 24: France vs Uganda, 11pm

June 25: Uganda vs Wales, 8pm