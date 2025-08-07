Cowboy Professor Chuni earns Lifetime Achievement Award

When the applause rose at the Lazio Restaurant in Kololo earlier this week on August 5, it wasn’t just for a man - it was for a movement. At 63, Yusuf ‘Chuni’ Kyeyune, the man fondly referred to as the Cowboy and the Football Professor, stood tall as he received the Fortebet Real Stars Lifetime Achievement Award - a fitting tribute for a man who has lived, breathed, and bled football for more than 40 years.

“I want to appreciate this award for the time and service given to football. I am honoured,” Chuni remarked with humility, his voice carrying the weight of decades spent in the trenches of Ugandan football.

From his early playing days as a sweet-footed left winger for City Cubs and Wandegeya, to managing clubs like State House FC and co-founding teams like Nakivubo Boys and Chicago FC, Chuni has been the heartbeat of football across generations. But beyond tactics and touchlines, his influence reached far - into policy, administration, mentorship, and the politics of football.

“He is a genius,” said Isaac Mukasa, Fortebet Real Stars Awards CEO and a Buikwe South Member of Parliament (MP) Aspirant. “Chuni knew how to maneuver the systems. His contribution is unmatched — he’s done it all; player, coach, owner, administrator, and fan.”

Legacy woven in football

Nicknames in Ugandan football are never handed out lightly. Professor was bestowed upon him in a Fufa assembly - a nod to his encyclopedic understanding of the game and his knack for interpreting laws better than most trained lawyers. Cowboy came from journalist Simon Peter Ekarot (RIP), after Chuni rode into the Super Division battlegrounds to rescue Lira-based Pamba FC back in the days. Media cartoonists even depicted him with two imaginary pistols, branding him Uganda’s football cowboy - always in the mix, saving clubs from the brink.

His football politics were shrewd. He helped URA FC (then URA Lyantonde) maneuver into the top-flight amidst chaos. He once deployed the same players for two clubs in a season - a masterstroke that only a true football tactician could pull off. He was that good, he knew how to exploit laws to the anguish of some but admiration of many.

And his family? Equally knitted into the football fabric. His daughter, Sumaiyah ‘Chuni’ Nakyeyune, married then URA FC captain Shafik Kagimu in November 2019, while his son Juma Ssemazzi, just last year, drove Man United’s goalkeeper André Onana in a humble Premio, shielding the star from an excited Namboole crowd after a continental clash with Zimbabwe.

Man of many hats

Chuni's football CV reads like a full-blown encyclopedia. He played for City Cubs, Wandegeya, Express, and Cooperative. As a coach and administrator, he served at KASE, Nakivubo Boys, State House, Chicago, Kampala United, and SC Villa (as technical chairman in 2016).

In 1994, he took Nakivubo Boys to the top tier - renamed Nakivubo Carol/Villa - before handing it over to the late Tushar Ruparelia due to financial constraints. He even convinced President Museveni back State House FC when he started it and orchestrated the President’s participation in a symbolic match at Nakivubo.

“Football is my life. Nakivubo was my compound,” Chuni said with nostalgic pride. “Even today, you might be lucky to find me at the ‘kiosk at Nakivubo’ – (now defunct) once in a while,” he joked. “I prefer to do my things now quietly and spend some time in the village.”

Wisdom for present & future

Beyond his decorated past, Chuni offered candid advice on Uganda’s football present, especially concerning the 2024 CHAN tournament and in the aftermath of the recent 3-0 loss to Algeria on Monday, August 4.

“Let’s not bash our boys too much. Yes, Algeria were better, but we needed to strategize and maybe play for a draw. We must define our style — our identity — and build on it,” he said.

On CHAN, his message was clear:

“We must regroup fast. Understand our opponents. Pick players not just for skill, but for game intelligence, awareness and disruption – like we used to call them back in the day. Not showboaters, we need spoilers. Players who play with heart and sacrifice.”

Chuni’s words were a powerful echo of a generation that played for pride, not perks. He warned today’s players against vanity.

“If they want to show off, they should go home. You even saw the President announcing a Shs1.2m offer for every win. In our time, we didn’t even get Shs5,000 for transport. The game is now paying — they must pay it back with performance.”

Football in his DNA

Chuni’s role in shaping football has been holistic. He drove football development in many villages with many small village tourneys more so in Buikwe. Recently, he awarded Fufa president Moses Magogo with a plaque for leadership, and has always been central in Fufa Assembly Meetings and competitions committees.

“This is just a small gesture of recognition,” he said during the 101st FUFA AGM on July 5. “Let’s stay united and serve the game so that it continues to grow.”

Even in retirement, the Cowboy Professor stays close to the action. His legacy rides on - in his children, in the clubs he started, the systems he reformed, and the thousands of footballers who unknowingly walk paths he once cleared.

Other stars of July

While Chuni’s accolade stole the headlines, two other giants shone in July at the awards supported by Fortebet Uganda, Real Stars Sports Agency and Jude Colour Solutions. Prize fighter Frank Kiwalabye, the WBU Super Bantamweight Champion, knocked out his Tanzanian opponent in round three and now dreams of conquering the WBA.

“I’ve beaten everyone in Uganda and Africa - now I’m coming for the world,” he declared.

In motorsport, veteran driver Ponsiano Lwakataka, aka Team Mafu-Mafu, claimed the 2025 Bugerere Stabex EMC Rally in his Subaru N12B, surging to the top of NRC standings.

“I said I’d return, and I have. Thank you to all my sponsors and supporters,” Lwakataka, who was flanked by his navigator Paul Musaazi, roared.

The old sporting adage says; legends don’t retire - they evolve. For Chuni, football supersedes many of his trials and tribulations in life. It is a lifelong bond, a community and a mission. And as Uganda navigates the complexities of modern football, it would do well to remember and embrace the lessons, grit, and wisdom of its Cowboy Professor.

FORTEBET REAL STARS AWARDS

Winners – Month of July

Boxing: Frank Kiwalabye (Professional)

Motorsport: Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi (Crew)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Yusuf ‘Chuni’ Kyeyune

CHUNI AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Yusuf ‘Chuni’ Kyeyune

Nicknames: Chuni, Cowboy & Football Professor

Year of Birth: 1962

Age: 63 years old

Nationality: Ugandan

Early Life & Football Beginnings: Growing up in Nakivubo and being discovered early as a talented left-footed winger at City Cubs before moving on to other notable clubs.

Playing Position: Left Winger (known for his sweet left foot)

Clubs Played For: City Cubs, Wandegeya, Cooperative, Nakivubo Boys, Express,

National Honours: Played Uganda U-17 National Team

Coaching & Managerial Career: Nakivubo Boys, State House Chicago FC, Kampala United (Founder), SC Villa (Chairman Technical Committee, 2016)

Football Administration Roles: Long serving Fufa Competitions Committee Member & Kampala Central Fufa Delegate, Instrumental in integrating URA FC (as URA Lyantonde) into UPL

Selfless Act: Offered Recognition Award To Fufa boss Magogo at 2025 AGM for exceptional leadership.

Motto / Philosophy: Discipline and passion will take you where money can’t.

Advice to Young Footballers: Play proper football. Don’t be showboaters. Sacrifice, play with heart and passion like we did — and if you just want to get money and just look good without giving your all, go home. This game is now rewarding players. Respect it.