Cricketers seek to raise momentum at Uganda T20 Blitz

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Senior national men’s cricket team coach Laurence Mahatlane is tightening the loose ends before his side takes a crucial Tour of Namibia early next month.

The South African tactician last week sanctioned a preparatory event to give players competition time before heading to Namibia - a stage to shape the side for the second round of the ICC World Challenge League B due September in Jersey. And over the next two weekends, the Cricket Cranes’ cluster among other players have been split into four teams of 14 players each for the Uganda T20 Blitz from March 13-21 at Lugogo Oval.

“Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has organised this T20 event as the national team prepares for its first international assignment since the Covid pandemic,” explained UCA’s Denis Musali, in a statement. The franchises are Kidepo Zebras, Rwenzori Vipers, Nile Crocodiles and Bwindi Gorillas. “The teams have been given names that resonate with our descent as Uganda,” said Musali.

“As with the new normal no fans will be allowed in Lugogo but the games will have a live stream on YouTube and Facebook. UCA has partnered with Ninety93 who will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube on Thrill TV,” he added.

The franchises will be tutored by coaches Lawrence Ssematimba (Gorillas), Ivan Thawithemwira (Vipers), Jackson Ogwang (Zebras), and Robinson Turinawe (Crocodiles) with Mahatlane keenly observing player performances. Thereafter Cricket Cranes will enter a bubble camp before flying out to Windhoek on April 2.



