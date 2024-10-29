Cubers brace for first local competition

Those cubes you have been using as a favourite pastime are primed to turn you into an elite sports person.

Ethan Ttyaba Kigundu, 17, was just like you until he visited Bolton in the United Kingdom in August 2023 for a chess competition.

While there, the then 16 year old discovered there was a World Cube Association (WCA) accredited event going on. His teenage energy pushed him to take part.

He solved the 2x2x2, 3x3x3, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, and the 3x3x3 one-handed speed cubes, setting what are recognized as Uganda’s personal best and national record times by WCA. Speed cubing is catching like a world fire with icons like Max Park and YiHeng Wang solving puzzles in under three seconds and inspiring millions of young people around the world to test their mental skills.

Prota Cubing Club members.

When Kigundu returned home, he interested his friends, especially Shiloh Tandeka, 16, in taking the game seriously. Together, the two boys, who shared history as chess players and swimmers including competing at the 2023 Youth Chess Olympiad in Netherlands, co-founded Prota Cubing Club.

Growth

They have since been joined by Dara Tendereza, Tosha Tumwesigye, Zuri Atina, and Ssango Kigudu in the club which seeks to hold Uganda’s first ever Rubik’s 3x3x3 cubing competition this Saturday (November 2) at The North Green School in Ntinda.

They expect to attract at least 50 participants and also spearhead the formation of Uganda Cubing Association to attract nationwide enthusiasts and participants.

“This game was started by an architect (Hungarian sculptor and Professor Ernő Rubik) for his university students to develop critical thinking,” Kigundu said.

“I realized that I can promote it here so Ugandans can develop their talents and also inspire critical thinking. If the game was useful to university students then it can be good for everyone,” Kigundu said at a press conference held last Sunday at Nob View Hotel, Ntinda.

His colleague Tandeka added that they believe the game “will inspire a new generation of critical thinkers” that will “hopefully” translate into having “the first WCA-accredited event sometime next year.”

Format

The event sponsored by Chapters, X-era, Cela Concepts, Centurion Media and Apt Media among others is open to participants across all age groups. Each participant will contribute Shs30,000 and will have five solves per round, where the lowest and highest times will be ignored and the average of the three remaining times taken. That will be the mode until a winner is determined.

“We are interested in mental health and we find such games very important in the development of individuals, including the autistic kids. They offer stress relief and help them refocus as it gives them a routine to work with,” Grace Kigundu, of Chapters, said.

Ethan Kigundu at a glance

Age: 17

Sports: Cubing, chess, swimming

Cubing National Records

2x2x2: 5.83 seconds

3x3x3: 11.30

3x3x3 one hand: 1:01.16 (one minute, 1.16 seconds)

4x4x4: 1:49.33