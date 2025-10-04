Cycling: 100 Ugandans flagged off for Jubilee Nairobi Race

Nearly 100 Ugandan cyclists have been flagged off for the Jubilee Live Free Race due Sunday in Nairobi.

The annual event, powered by Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR), will attract over 3500 cyclists from over 20 nationalities competing in distances ranging from 45km to 75km.

This year’s edition is dedicated to improving children’s physical mobility and overall wellness and Jubilee Holdings chief distribution officer Linda Byaruhanga said the company has dedicated Shs560m to buy prosthetic limbs for amputee children at Katalemwa Cheshire Home in Wakiso.

“Sport has a unique power to bring people together, inspire action, and shape healthier habits. As our cyclists fly the national flag, we wish them the very best,” said Byaruhanga during the flagoff at Sanyuka Gardens, Lubiri, Mengo Friday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to have a team representing Uganda at the Jubilee Live Free Race for the third consecutive year. Our team consistently secures podium finishes, and we are optimistic that this year will be no different. Beyond competition, this is a fantastic opportunity to come together through sport, to engage with communities, and to make financial planning both accessible and relatable for everyone.”

Jordan Ssekanwagi was the first to win the 75km main race, followed by Paul Lomuria in 2023, followed by 2024 Olympian Charles Kagimu last year, where Aziz Ssempijja bagged gold in the Black Mamba category.

“You all know Kagimu has been at the World Cycling Championship in Rwanda last week. He has been competing with greats like Remco Evenepoel [the Paris 2024 Olympic champion] and I know he is going to ride for gold,” said Lance Ismael Ssebayiga, director Moonlight Events, who also commended Jubilee for the consistent support to Ugandan cycling.

Another Shs107m will be shared among the cyclists as prize money for the top performers in each of the categories: Main Race (75km), Team Race (75km), Black Mamba (45km), Para Cyclists (45km), Family Fun Ride (1km), and Kiddie Race (1km).

Uganda Cycling Association president Sam ‘Mahaba’ Muwonge also praised Jubilee’s dedication to cycling and requested that an event of such magnitude be organised in Uganda.

CATEGORIES

Main Race (75km)

Team Race (75km)

Black Mamba (45km)

Para Cyclists (45km)

Family Fun Ride (15km)

Kiddie Race (1km)

When: Sunday October 5

Where: Nairobi

Ugandans to Watch: Charles Kagimu, Aziz Ssempijja, Shamal Nakabuye

Prize money: Shs107m