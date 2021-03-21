Cyclists camp in Kisoro ahead of Sierra Leone Tour

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

About 15 cyclists have begun training in Kisoro weeks before their travel for the Tour de Lunsar in Sierra Leone due April 15-16. Such is the passion for the trip that Aziz Ssempijja and others rode the nearly 500km-journey to Kisoro starting Wednesday as part of their training.

Meanwhile, professionals like Charles Kagimu (of Bike Aid) Enock Musasizi, Jordan Ssekanwagi, Abdul-Noor Lubega (Safari Simba), among others, shall camp in Kenya alongside others from different countries.

Rev. Patrick Ssemambo, chairman Kampala Cycling Team, who is in charge of the preps, said they sent Musasizi and others to Kenya such that they learn from their colleagues.

“We need to adopt team tactics, which is easier if the cyclists train together,” he said. However, Ssemambo added that the team lacks build-up funds and standard competition bicycles.

“We appeal to the public to help up realise our dream. Any amount is welcome because the need is high, and we don’t have much time.” he said.

Earlier this month, the team was in similar dire straits, with some athletes lacking passports and facilitation for the trip to the African Championship in Cairo, Egypt, where Team Uganda finished fifth among 38 nations.

Ssemambo commended Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) for the timely help. OWC was launched by President Yoweri Museveni in 2013 as an intervention to facilitate national socio-economic transformation.