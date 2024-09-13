Cyclists to ride for gold in Nairobi

Last year, Dawson Ssenabulya was a few metres from winning gold at the Grand Nairobi Bike Race but took a wrong turn. Though he turned back to the right track, he finished second in the Black Mamba category of 48km. Two other Ugandans finished on the podium.

“This year, we want Dawson and others to win gold,” said Tony Katamba, of Moonlight Cycling, on receiving Shs31m from Jubilee Insurance, yesterday.

“This event is the closest our cyclists can get to world cycling championships and we can’t thank Jubilee enough for this very special partnership,” Katamba added at Sanyu Gardens Restaurant in Mengo.

In 2023, 30 Ugandan cyclists took part. This year, the number has increased to 50—with over 10 women—from Tropical Heat, BK, Fun Cycling Ug, among other clubs. Others are already camping in Nairobi, gunning for the third edition due September 29 in the Kenyan capital.



Among the notable names due for the elite 60km-race, is Tropical Heat’s David Matovu, who represented Uganda at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and Fun Cycling’s Shamal Nakabuye, the only Ugandan woman who has toured East Africa on a bicycle.

“We want to see the numbers rise to 100 in subsequent years and we are thrilled to be part of this journey,” said Dr Amon Salaama, Jubilee chief operations officer.

“This event resonates with our company values…cycling improves one’s physical and mental well-being.” Salaama also urged the cyclists to not only conquer the region but also thrive internationally.

Last month, Charles Kagimu became the first Ugandan cyclist at the Olympics in 40 years, finishing 77th out of 90 in the 273km Road Race.

Eritrean Biniam Ghirmay won the iconic Green Jersey in the Tour de France, a monumental achievement for African cycling.