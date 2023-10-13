Cyclops secure modern pentathlon

The Modern Pentathlon Federation, has set sights on the 2026 Youth Olympic Games as the Olympic sport embarks on grassroots activities.

Collins Ssemmanda, the federation’s General Secretary announced the plans this week as the federation received Shs5m from Cyclops Defense Systems for the second edition of Global Laser Run City Run later this month.

"This generous support from Cyclops Defense Systems has been instrumental in advancing the cause of modern pentathlon in Uganda," said Ssemmanda.

Cyclops Defense Systems has committed Shs20m to the next four laser run events, beginning with the event scheduled at Lake Victoria School in Entebbe on October 20, 2023. The one-day event aims to attract athletes from universities, schools, and corporate organisations, with the ultimate goal of forming a team for the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games.

"We want to have a team at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, and the current programs are geared towards recruiting players to the national team," Ssemmanda said.

While Modern Pentathlon traditionally involves five disciplines, including fencing, cross-country running, shooting, swimming, and horse riding, the Laser-Run is a unique event that focuses exclusively on cross-country running and laser pistol shooting in multiple sequences.

According to Ssemmanda, "The Laser City Run provides a dynamic platform for athletes of all ages and skill levels to participate and accumulate valuable ranking points. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for all our athletes."

Athletes from the U7 category to seniors, which includes players above 40 years, will participate in the event.

Alpha Charles Karamagi, CEO of Cyclops Defense Systems, expressed their support for the Modern Pentathlon Federation.