D-day: Numbers game at swimming nationals

The eighth Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships start on Friday morning at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli and could, by crowning time on Sunday at Kampala Parents School - Naguru, boil down to who plays their numbers well.

The clubs have been yearning for competition and were rewarded by USF with the National League, which has already had two successive rounds. There are also various internal and inter-club friendly meets.

But they all pale in comparison and purpose to the Nationals, which also double as selection events for various national team events over the next one year according to president Moses Mwase.

Although, this time, most of the upcoming selections have been done, the weekend offers an opportunity for the fraternity to see the form of those that will represent Uganda at the World Championships, World Juniors Championships and Youth Commonwealth Games.

Kirabo Namutebi, Kisawuzi plus male teammates Adnan Kabuya (US-based but will swim for Gators) and Tendo Mukalazi (Hungary) will swim at the Worlds due July 14-31 in Fukuoka, Japan. Kabuye, Hayyan Kisitu and Swagia Mubiru will also take part in the open water competition there.

Salfish's Charlotte Sanford and Dolphins' Pendo Kaumi will then go to August 4-11 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago while Kisawuzi, Namutebi, Steve Magera and Tendo Kaumi will go to Israel for the September 4-9 World Juniors in Israel.

Fight for podium



Gators, who have most of the representatives on the aforementioned national teams, are outright favourites this weekend as they won the championship on their first ever appearance last year. They have grown their numbers and added some magic bullets like Kisawuzi from Altona's 13-14 girls' age group.

Their swimmers have been dominant in the USF League but also showed they are more than individuals when they won the Aquatic Academy IM Ready Challenge.

The bigger battle could be on who joins them on the podium. Last year, Altona and Dolphins did but the former lost Kisawuzi and the creation of the 15-16 age group, where they do not have big numbers means they could struggle in three age groups.

They have a squad capable of upsetting the odds but its depth is hard to judge as they have not competed in any local galas prior to the Nationals. Coach Erick Kisero has also insisted that he is "concentrating on individual performances" so he probably has an idea of how the numbers will affect him.

Dolphins are good enough to stay on the podium and have been boosted by the presence of about six swimmers, from beyond the Ugandan borders, led by Sweden-based Gloria Muzito.

"She (Muzito) is or will be the highlight of the competition," Dolphins coach Tonnie Kasujja said.

But they have been challenged all year, even at their own meets, by Jaguar and Aquatic Academy. Jaguar are stronger in the lower age groups but Aquatic seem to be strong in the 13-14, 15-16 and can collect points in the 17 and over age groups.

Outside chance



Sailfish have 47 swimmers and are rank outsiders to make the podium but coach Joseph Kabogoza, who knows his rivals better than most, believes they are real contenders.

"I believe we are in the mix for second and third. We have grown our numbers and many of our swimmers are competitive. We might shock some people," he said.

TOP FIVE - PREDICTION

1. Gators

2. Dolphins

3. Aquatics

4. Altona

5. Sailfish