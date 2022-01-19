Damage limitation day for hockey sides

Ugandan teams at the Africa Cup of Nations are at a risk of being on the end of some embarrassing scores as the pool stages come to an end today in the humid city of Accra – Ghana.

The men who lost 10-3 to Nigeria on Tuesday face Egypt, who have blown hot and cold in their wins against Nigeria (5-2) and Ghana (1-0), in the sweltering afternoon heat.

If the Egyptian clubs’ dominance against Ugandan ones at past editions of the Africa Cup of Club Championships is anything to go by then the North Africans can be regarded as a free-scoring side.

However, Ugandan goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka has always argued that “we have matured as hockey players.”

And they showed that in holding Ghana on the opening day of the Nations Cup.

However, the next day, Nigeria exposed the lack of exposure and defensive organization of the Ugandan side by coming from 1-0 down to score 10 goals.

“We did not execute our transitions well so that is why we lost the ball a lot. The defence was a bit sloppy too but we hope to do better in the next games,” Ugandan captain Emmanuel Baguma said.

Egypt’s 1-0 win over Ghana will encourage Uganda that it is possible to show up against the big boys and put up a fight.

Women against favourites

Speaking of fighting, the women’s team have it all to do against defending champions and favourites South Africa, who have dominated the other pool members and their neighbours Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Both have beaten Uganda by a combined eight goals and conceded a combined nine by South Africa.

The players and coaches believe a more defensive approach could bail them out but they will need their technical game on to limit South Africa’s chances from short corners.

However, credit must be paid to them as they also gave away 12 short corners to a high pressing Zimbabwe but only conceded one.

Hockey Africa Cup of Nations

M: Egypt vs. Uganda, 4pm

W: S. Africa vs. Uganda, 8pm

TABLES

WOMEN

South Africa 2 2 0 0 9 0 6

Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 5 3 3

Namibia 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

Uganda 2 0 0 2 0 8 0