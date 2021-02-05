Dates for South Africa Netball Test Series confirmed

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), through president Susan Anek, have confirmed that the She Cranes will be travelling to Cape Town, South Africa on March 19 to take part in three-Test Series against the Spar Proteas starting March 24-31.

On the same trip the She Cranes will play against Namibia, the probable hosts of this year’s Africa Netball Championships that might also serve as a 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifier. Anek says players will be invited for training in two weeks’ time. After a year without any netball activity, She Cranes will have to work extra hard against the Spar Proteas who beat Malawi 3-0 in the same test series last year in November.

Uganda has a poor record against South Africa. The She Cranes lost 50-40 and 67-40 against Spar Proteas in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The Spar Proteas also beat She Cranes 53-42 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before a 50-24 thumping at the 2019 Africa Netball Championships.

However veteran coach Fred Mugerwa advises that since the team is rusty and they have limited time to prepare for the games, only a few talented players should be summoned and given maximum attention by coaches.

He adds that players should also be left in their natural playing positions unlike previously where they have been tried in new ones.

“There’s no need for calling a team of over 20 players yet only 12 are needed on the final squad. Few players can be given maximum attention from the coaches in a short time,” he said.

“Players should also be left to play their usual positions because there is no time for trying them in new ones,” he added.

