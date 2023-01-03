Ddungu sees the glass half full

There’s no denying that inclusion of skating in the Olympic Games since Tokyo 2020 is a high calling for the sport to improve wherever it is played.

Uganda is yet to make a mark at that level, but with all intentions geared towards growing the sport, all eyes are on the slots for the Olympic Games.

2020 was especially a slow year for skateboarding as the sport held only three main events locally and missed all the international calendar, for lack of funds.

According to the Uganda Skateboarding Federation’s (USF) president Moses Ddungu, the biggest success was hosting a five-day technical course at Buziga Country Resort in Kampala, which was aimed at training women officials. Internationally acclaimed judge Renata Paschini and Argentine Natalia Sanchez as well as Zimbabwean Chenaimoyo Gwandu, conducted the capacity building training.

The course was the first to be held in Africa with the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and National Council of Sports (NCS) blessing its hosting.

Ddungu said this was a much needed issue and was not disappointed by how it turned out.

“I am happy that we had this training. It is the best achievement we got as a federation this year,” Ddungu said.

While Don Rukare, the President of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) hailed the move as a stepping stone.

"Skating is following the right channels of growth. As an association, they have presented athletes at global events and I am happy they are tackling the most important part of building capacity. I know many young people are interested and trained officials will help them fit in," Rukare said.

Positive

The big one on the ramps was the first edition of the National Game of Skate Mukono at the Skate Park.

A freestyle version of skating, Game of Skate is a fun and satisfying event as it focuses on freedom.

Kitintale’s Siraje Munyagwa emerged winner with 90 points followed by Trevor Kanyike of Mukono while unattached Ashraf Muweesi completed the podium places.

Ddungu emphasised that getting a bigger pool of competitors is important for the growth of the sport.

But with inadequate facilities hurting the game’s growth alongside negative perception, Ddungu said that government help in constructing standard parks should be the next step.

The arena in Mukono is a big boon for the sport complementing the park in Kitintale and the open space at Namboole.

USF is already in talks with Ndejje University to establish the first standard park.

“Without proper facilities, our athletes will struggle at big events,” he said.

But there is already some progress.

Two athletes are in South Korea attending an exchange programme through the Dream Programme, to enable them qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France. Brothers Yahaya and Shafiq Katongole and are training in snowboarding and skiing

“UOC and NCS have believed in us as we try to have the first Ugandans to compete in the Winter Games,” he said.

US-based Brolin Mawejje is the other Ugandan fighting for a ticket to the 2026 Games.

Busy year

The coming year might bring some stiff challenges for the sport.

Ddungu is cautiously optimistic on the international events saying the athletes need to be more practical and be ready to compete at the big stage.

The qualification system to the 2026 Olympics will be based on world rankings maintained by World Skate.

Skateboarders will earn points by competing in World Skate sanctioned events during the Olympic qualifying period beginning June 22, 2022 and ending June 23, 2024.

The first event for Uganda will be in the city of Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates which will host a double-header park and street world championships in late January 2023 and Rome will host another street competition in June 2023.

Street skaters will be up first, competing in a week-long championship running from January 29 to February 5, 2023. Then the park skaters will follow with another seven-day competition taking place February 5-12, 2023.

Later in the year, street skateboarders will head to Rome, Italy, a previous host of World Skateboarding Tour, to battle it out for more ranking points as the race to Paris heats up. That event will run from June 18-26, 2023.

Uganda's hopes are vested in the likes of Douglas Mwesigwa, Brian Bukenya and Rashid Sserunjogi.

“If we are to qualify, we need to be fully supported by the government,” Ddungu said.

Athletes can also acquire ranking points by participating in other sanctioned events such as; World Championships, Olympic Qualifier Series, Pro Tour Events, 5-Star Events and 3-Star Events.





Olympic qualifiers calendar

Street

26th of June/3rd of July 2022 - Street Skateboarding Rome (Pro Tour) - Rome (ITALY)

TBD - World Skate Street World Championships 2022 - TBD

Park