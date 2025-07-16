Deaf sports: Losing licence a nightmare

Deaf sports in Uganda faces an existential threat if the National Council of Sports revokes the Uganda Deaf Federation (UDSF) certificate.

UDSF is among the six federations that failed to beat the June 20 registration deadline which was set by the sports minister as the first step in the implementation of the National Sports Act 2023.

Of the 51 national sports federations or associations already recognised by NCS, 45 met the deadline.

And the NCS general secretary Benard Patrick Ogwel warned those bodies that didn’t apply about the possible revocation of their certificates.

“We were very keen to comply but the registration requirements were too much and tricky for many federations especially those that receive very little funds,” Julius Campbell Mutagubya, UDSF vice president, told Daily Monitor.

Some of those requirements include having presence in at least 75 percent of the districts in Uganda—which is 109 districts—for a body to qualify as a federation.

A federation must also pay Shs1m upon application and Shs2m for the certificate. It also must show proof of an annual general assembly with delegates from at least 50 percent of the districts.

Mutagubya said all that needed time and money which couldn't be available in such a short time considering the federation’s financial standing. UDSF gets only Shs10m from the government annually despite being an umbrella body for different deaf sports bodies. (Like the Uganda Paralympic Committee for sports for people with physical impairment).

“We are more vulnerable financially and it’s not easy for us to get resources on short notice,” Mutagubya said. “But given equal opportunities, we can do better than many others.”

Athletes like Jennifer Nyakato, a 2019 African gold medallist and a 2021 world silver medallist, are examples of the potential of deaf sports.

And Mutagubya’s worst fear is UDSF losing the NCS recognition.

“We don't wish that to happen to us because we struggled to get that certificate and it took us years.

“We were happy to be fully recognised by NCS because it gave us hope for the future of deaf sports. Unfortunately, the new Sports Act has given us big challenges and if our certificate is revoked the deaf sports fraternity will suffer a great deal.”

Lamenting won’t rescue the boat. “We are trying to see that we meet the registration requirements,” Mutagubya promised.

“We appeal to NCS to understand the challenges and struggles we face as deaf sports federation. We are trying our level best, we beg not to be left behind.”

FEDERATION REQUIREMENTS

Application for registration-Shs1m

Certificate of registration-Shs2m

Application for annual renewal of Certificate-Shs1m