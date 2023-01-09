Defects, delays at Teryet irk Minister Ogwang

The Minister of Sports Peter Ogwang and the contractors of the National High Altitude Training Centre in Teryet, Kapchorwa, have disagreed on further extension of work.

The contractors, who appeared like they are buying time, asked the minister for an extension of more 90 days to hand over the first phase after promising to hand over the project in December during his last visit about three months ago.

“We ask for an extension of 90 days to be able to hand over the work,” Jasper Kyomukama Kazebisha, a consultant with Infrastructure Design Forum, said on behalf of the contractors.

The work, which began in 2012 after Stephen Kiprotich won gold in the London Olympic Games, has faced a number of delays. It was supposed to be handed over initially in 2020 but with Covid-19 and the death of one of the directors due to the pandemic, the Chinese contractors Complant, suspended work and later promised to finish the first phase in September 2021. Blaming it on the rains, work was again postponed to December last year.

During a routine tour of the facility over the weekend, Ogwang expressed concern poking holes in the work that has been done. He says some of it is unsatisfactory.

“I haven’t seen much improvement on the works. There are areas I have identified with defects not once or twice but nothing has been done to fix them,” Ogwang said questioning Complant’s capacity to complete the work.

Ogwang was bitter with the narrow stairs on the hostel, the already cracking surfaces and a slanting multi-purpose artificial turf. Also, in the masterplan, the running track was supposed to have six lanes, yet the one under construction is narrow only consisting of four lanes.

“There are some mistakes that could have been avoided,” he said of the flaws that include being insensitive to athletes with physical handicaps.

“Did we supervise,” he questioned the ministry officials whom he said are facilitated to conduct weekly tours of the facility to ensure it is up to the standards. “You come here every week, what reports do we get from here?” Ogwang asked before granting the contractors their wish of extending work by 45 working days.

The first phase, which has so far utilised Shs23b of the Shs27.6 contract sum, has the 3km jogging track and a 12-room dormitory ready for use.

Ahead of the second phase that includes a strength room, 12 more blocks, staff accommodation, a swimming pool, golf course and a natural grass field, among other major works.

"We cannot continue moving that way. We are like the Bourbon monarchs who learnt nothing and forgot nothing. We have been doing things in the old style of the 80s and we now need to change," he said.

He wants more stakeholders to be involved during the next phase citing initial challenges such as the inappropriate rugby pitch on lack of consultation with the Uganda Rugby Union.

He was also concerned that even when complete, the hostel facility does not take care of gender sensitivity as there is no gazetted zone for girls.

“Let’s plan for the girls. Where will they be accommodated in that hostel?” he questioned.

Ready or not

The athletics team preparing for the World Cross Country in Australia on February 18, have been granted permission to use the jogging track.

Although the Commissioner of Sports Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya had expressed reservations, the minister allowed the 27-man team to use the track. The team will not reside at the facility.

According to Beatrice Ayikoru, the general secretary of the Uganda Athletics Federation, the team enters camp today.

The centre, which is globally regarded as unique by experts because it has three options of high altitudes, is preferred by coaches to prepare teams for global events.

Cost of Teryet facilities

Hostel – Shs352m

Athletics turf – Shs2.3b

Jogging track – 1.87

Kitchen – Shs17m

Gate house – Shs18m

Pump house – Shs12m

Side roads/parking – Shs450m

General external works – Shs952m

Electrical works – Shs492m

Sprinkling system – Shs87m

