Defending champions Prisons eager to retain title despite league postponement

The national netball league has been postponed, again. It is now the third time that this year’s league is on hold.



On Monday this week during the official launch by the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), the netball league was further pushed to November 4 citing clubs’ reluctance to pay the subscription fee of Shs2m on time.

According to Michael Kakande the chairperson of the league organising committee, out of the 14 clubs that are taking part in this season of the first division league, only three have cleared this payment.

“We do not have sponsors for the league and we need money to run it. Out of the 14 teams only three have cleared the subscription fee of 2m each so we couldn’t start,” he said.

Nonetheless, this has not deterred clubs from continuing to prepare themselves as they look forward to exceptional performances.

Among these are the defending champions Uganda Prisons Netball Club who have recruited new players as well as grooming their mainstays in a bid to retain the league trophy.

The team will play without the 2022 league top shooter Christine Namulumba Kango who joined Perak Phoenix Club in the Malaysian League last month.

The club is unfazed with her absence and believe their squad is deep enough for the challenge at hand.

“We started training two weeks after we won the previous league. We have many players on our team and they have prepared enough with the aim of retaining our trophy. We shall miss Namulumba given her exceptional performance, but our determination and effort as a team will see us retain our title,” said Prisons defender Viola Asingo.

Three clubs including Ugisa, Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) and Dynamite were promoted to the top division league this season.

DIT who claimed second place behind Uganda Prisons at the Independence netball tournament this year have vowed to challenge the league mainstays.

“Our players are young but experienced, we have studied how those big teams play and we are ready to give them a tough challenge,” said DIT captain Bridget Nakaye.