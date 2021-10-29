Deputy Speaker flags off the She Cranes for Netball Pent Series

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Honourable Anita Among on Thursday flagged off the Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes who have travelled to Namibia for Netball Pent Series.

The event will start on Monday next week.

At the flag off, Among supplemented the She Cranes team with Shs23m and further pledged overwhelming support to netball and sports at large.

“This is a token from the office of the Deputy Speaker. It is not given because the team is under facilitated but we would like to support the team,” she said.

According to the State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua, the National Council of Sports spent approximately Shs286m to cover all the team’s expenses.

In return the She Cranes through Captain Stella Oyella and a few team representatives who graced the flag off promised to work hard to see that they achieve an overwhelming victory.

Advertisement

“We have the potential to win the competition, we are going to work extra hard to achieve this. We thank the Deputy Speaker for the overwhelming support, Oyella said.

The She Cranes will play against Zambia in their opening fixture of the competition.

Namibia, Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Kenya will take part in the Pent Series.

The team will also take part in the Africa Netball Championships that will also be hosted by Namibia from November 9-15.

She Cranes team

Shooters

Stella Oyella

Irene Eyaru

Anisha Muhameed

Shadiah Nassanga

Defenders

Lilian Ajio

Joan Nampungu

Shaffie Nalwanja

Sandra Nambirige

Faridah Kadondi

Sylivia Nanyonga

Midcourters

Ruth Meeme

Norah Lunkuse

Margaret Bagala

Jesca Achan

[email protected]