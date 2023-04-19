Desert Challenge draws first winners

For the next six months, three lucky winners will be announced each month with a four days and nights fully paid expense trip to Dubai for the Desert Challenge, the reward.

The promotion has been designed by City Oil to give back to their loyal clients.

The Desert Challenge is an international rally race held in Dubai with cars, motorcycles and quads racing through the unfriendly desert.

It’s a sports and tourism attraction that 18 Ugandans will grace thanks to City Oil's initiative.

Information technology specialist Eric Nyanzi, Equity bank employee Joshua Zaake and taxi driver Julius Kisembo were the first winners of the draw held on Tuesday at City Oil, Bombo road.

The winners entered the draw on virtue servicing their vehicles at any City Oil outlet around town.

“It so easy to become a winner. All you have to do is drive into any City Oil outlet for car service and you automatically enter the draw to win yourself this once in a lifetime trip,” City Oil corporate manager Herbert Bashasha said.

He also confirmed that apart from the all-expense paid trip, there is also free fuel, wheel balancing and alignment to be won during the course of the draw.

Nyanzi was the first winner to arrive on the scene after receiving a call aired on the public address system.

The news got him off guard as he was going about his business in town. “I’m so delighted because I have been servicing from City Oil for some good time now. I can’t wait to experience this trip,” he said.