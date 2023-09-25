Designs this week, arena completion in 14 months

Ugandans will hope this one sees the light of day after several unfulfilled and delayed promises.

The proposed Lugogo Sports Complex, to be constructed by renowned Turkish company Summa Contractors, was endorsed by President Museveni just days ago.

"I welcome the proposal by Summa, a Turkish construction company, to construct a modern state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports complex at Lugogo in Kampala," the president posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday.

"The government will support them because we need it to continue developing sports in Uganda."

The complex

The complex will have a 15,000-seater multipurpose indoor arena, a smaller version for 3,000 people, a 25m eight-lane swimming pool and multi-purpose standard pitch.

Other amenities are a 60-people athletes hostel, a 120-room hotel, showroom, shopping centre, a 1,500 sqm gym, an office tower and parking for 1,000 cars.

"Of course we are still a long way," National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya told Sunday Monitor, "but at least initial steps have been taken.

"As NCS, we have already done the topographic surveys of the land through Kyambogo University and sent them to Summa.

"And with the endorsement from His Excellency, and meeting with them, we are confident.

Timelines

"For Summa," Tashobya added, "the work has already started. They are sending their consultants here to start on the designs of the complex next week (this week)."

"According to them, in two months after the designs they will give us a full masterplan and impression.

"If we agree with it, we will then share with the government and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) will guide us on how to proceed.

"The entire complex may take a little longer but Summa have told us that 14 months should be enough for them to at least finish the 15,000 seater arena."

Summa completed the BK Arena in Kigali in six months, and are well in time to finish the Amahoro Stadium in under the scheduled 18 months.

Tashobya says "this is a rare opportunity for us as a sports fraternity," but appreciates the scepticism from some.

“I get it. People have been disappointed before. But for the last year, we have taken time and put great thought into this. It’s a project of Uganda by Uganda. We should all support it.”

Ugandans' pessimism is not unfounded. The Teryet High Altitude Centre promised in 2010 following Moses Kipsiro’s double gold triumphs at the Delhi Commonwealth Games is yet to be signed off as complete 13 years later.

The country also just played two home Afcon qualification matches on foreign soil because Namboole Stadium is still under renovation two years later, and other facilities simply do not meet Caf standards.

Kigali’s BK Arenal, too, is a constant reminder to Ugandans that they can only look on as their neighbour delights in hosting AfroBasket and Basketball Africa League (Bal) among other opportunities.

Cricket, tennis leave Lugogo

The new arena, Tashobya assured, “will give us a chance to host such international tournaments.”

However, cricket and tennis will have to leave their spiritual home. But as Tashobya explains, not all is lost.

“Maybe, what some people may not know, the oval and tennis courts were always going to move, because the Kampala-Jinja Express, according to the plan, encroaches on them,” revealed Tashobya.

“But we have a plan. There will be compensation for relocation of the oval and tennis.

“For tennis, we are discussing with KCCA to ensure that schools’ land is not encroached on.

“Rather than lose land, a selected school keeps it and we as Council develop 10 tennis courts as a high performance national project. Already, that is two more courts than what is currently at Lugogo.”

For the cricket oval, NCS is looking at Kyambogo University. “We should have an MoU signed in the next two weeks with them,” said Tashobya, also a former Fuba president, “where we shall build a 5,000 capacity pavilion, changing rooms, a club house, and relevant federation offices.

"For now on our end," added Tashobya, who is coordinating this Lugogo project with his line ministers, the First Lady Janet Museveni and Peter Ogwang, "the president instructed us to get to work.”

Finance Ministry’s take

According to the Executive Director, Public Private Partnerships Unit (PPPU) and spokesperson of MoFPED, Jim Mugunga, while the president endorsed the project, a directive has not formally come through yet.

"I am not privy to any Presidential directive given to MoFPED in respect to the above," he told Sunday Monitor, adding that he was also “not privy to the details of the meeting that took place between the president, the investors and the contracting ministry.

“From the tweet (President’s tweet quoted earlier) in public domain, HE the President welcomed the investment idea from the company and spoke to the importance of sports development and government commitment to support it.

“I am not sure this amounts to an endorsement of "a construction company" but the proposal. The two are not synonymous.

“In my view, the President has often upheld the principle to follow laid down procedures and relevant laws.

“He also discourages delays and time wasting for projects of national importance. He is consistent on investments and use of applicable laws.”

Mugunga confirmed NCS submitted this sports complex proposal to his ministry “approximately a month ago,” although a similar concept was already in the works under PPP.

“This is the second stage after a project concept has been prepared by the contracting authority,” he explained.

“The ministry has, however, over the last two-plus years supported NCS to undertake the project under the PPP arrangement.

“Nothing stops the Turkish company from participating in this ongoing PPP effort or any other as shall be deemed appropriate by the development committee of the Ministry upon successful fulfilment of applicable processes under quality and compliance controls." More like greenlight!

Proposed Lugogo Sports Complex

15,000-seater multipurpose arena

2,500-3,000 retractable seater arena

1,500 sqm gym, 25m 8-lane swimming pool

Upgraded hockey pitch with turf for multisport disciplines

Hostel for 60 athletes

120-room Hotel

Retractable stage

Shops, bars, restaurants

Office Tower

Parking for 1000 cars

About Summa Contractors

Turkish company with 34 years experience & global presence in 14 countries