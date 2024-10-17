Dfcu retain volleyball title in bankers gala

Star-studded dfcu had to dig deep to retain their volleyball title against a spirited Centenary Bank team at the 2024 Annual Bankers Sports Gala at Lugogo, Sunday evening.

After four victories apiece, the best two teams among 29 met in the title decider. Last year, Centenary, the 2022 champions, lost to dfcu in the quarterfinals and familiarity and revenge set us up for a tight contest with delicate emotional triggers. No wonder that scuffle in the second set at dfcu’s endline which involved fans and players.

Dfcu, the defending champions, took an early lead but Centenary responded immediately with brilliant performances from centre Abraham Orapa, setter Moses Odeke, Grace Akiror—the only woman among six, and others. Soon, they were leading 19-16. But after a time-out, Dfcu rallied back to the top, winning the first set 26-24. The margins were that slim. And the vuvuzela noise changed from Centenary’s end to dfcu’s.

Centenary had to win Set Two in the best-of-three format, but despite a hard fight, after trailing 7-12, they looked exhausted. When Pius Enabu replaced centre Orapa, the Centeteam repaid a 16-20 deficit. But soon, dfcu regained control, to win 25-23, clinching the final 2-0.

“Centenary were strong, they’ve been together for some time. But we played as a team, served well, and blocked well,” said dfcu’s setter Julius Nuwahereza, who also plays with Sport-S and the national team.

“I dedicate this victory to our bank for employing sportsmen and giving us a chance to pursue our talents. Not many employers do that.”

Nuwahereza praised teammates, especially Nicholas Dheyongera and Ronnie Odyek, who stood out with some powerful spikes. The duo plays topflight volleyball with KAVC.

Centenary's centre Silver Okiring (BLUE) trying to block a spike from dfcu's Augustine Omoding in the final. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

However, Nuwahereza’s Sport-S clubmate Odeke was graceful in defeat, admitting that Centenary didn’t expect much “because we didn’t prepare enough like the other teams.

“We only recruited one player; other teams recruited more,” Odeke said. “Most of the points we got were from attacking, but our blocking was lacking.”

Dfcu made several substitutions, bringing in fresh hands whenever at will. But Centenary made only one substitution. “Such a thin squad playing five games in one day under the scorching sun also worked against us,” Odeke said.

Dfcu played a game less because their first victory was a walkover against CitiBank. They also had about five national team players in their squad.

“But we are happy. We did our best. Next year we hope to be better,” Odeke said.

Dfcu could have retained the netball title as well but DTB Bank, inspired by prolific goalscorer Eva Nabasirye beat them 8-5 victory in the final at the Kampala Hockey Grounds in Lugogo.

2024 BANKERS' GALA

INDOOR FINALS

Darts

Bank of Uganda 3-0 Housing Finance

Chess

Bank of Uganda 2-0 Dfcu

Table Tennis

Bank of Uganda 2-0 Bank of Baroda

Badminton

Equity Bank 2-1 Bank of Uganda

Pool table

Equity Bank 4-3 Bank of Uganda

Netball

DTB 8-5 Dfcu

Volleyball