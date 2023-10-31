Dilemma: National Open or National League for Pool?

Uganda's pool enthusiasts find themselves at a crossroads, torn between the long-awaited National Pool League and the allure of the lucrative Nile Special National Open tournament. The National League, initially scheduled to kick off in April, has faced repeated delays, while the National Open, offering a grand prize of a saloon car, is set to take place on November 11 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The tale of the National League postponement took a new turn when last week's anticipated kick-off was rescheduled yet again, leaving players and club owners bewildered. Clubs cited feeling ambushed by the sudden changes, further exacerbating the frustration surrounding the league's kickoff.

On the eve of the planned league kick-off, Peter Kyobe, Publicity Secretary of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), made the announcement: "This evening, the Executive Committee of the Pool Association of Uganda has resolved to postpone the 2023/24 National Pool League by one week to Saturday, November 4, 2023. The objective is to re-align the fixtures to fit the participating clubs only."

Limited activity

This year, the local pool calendar has seen limited activity, with only a few events such as the PAU Grand Open, Nile Special National Open qualifiers, and the Pool Queen/King tournaments taking place. The National Team also participated in the inaugural Hawley Cup in South Africa, albeit missing the All Africa Pool Championships. Meanwhile, Caesar Chandiga and Ibra Sejjemba represented Uganda in China.

The National Pool League is a crucial aspect of the sport as it caters to elite players and has a national perspective, which is essential for the National Council of Sports (NCS) accountability. However, clubs have repeatedly expressed reluctance to start the league, citing concerns over the poor organisation and a lack of clarity regarding critical issues, such as the cash prizes.

Last week, PAU disclosed that the cash prize for the league winners would be Shs6m for the men's category and Shs3m for the women's category. Teams like Scrap Buyers, Capital Night, and defending champions Mbale are among those considering forfeiting the league this year due to its delayed commencement.

Frustrated

Peter Male of Capital Night expressed his frustration on Social Media.

"For over the 15 years I have been in pool, I have tried to know the value of my club Capital Night given what I have invested in it, but I have to accept it, though it's hard, that it is worth 0 shillings," he said.

He is particularly concerned about the admission of new clubs, which are instantly promoted to the national league. This year, Roxberry in Kiwanga Mukono and The Corporates, are newly formed clubs that will compete in the senior league.

Last year’s winners Mbale, have joined others such as Ntinda Giants, Wakiso, and Mukono Giants, to quit after a brief stint.

However, the National Open, with its lucrative prize of a saloon car, has captured the attention of most players and team managers. The draws for the grand finale of the National Open are scheduled to take place in Kampala this Friday.

PAU is yet to provide clear direction on the future of the stalled National League, which could potentially be played in less than two months ahead of next year's elective assembly in January.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Date: November 11, 2023

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Participants: 128 men and 32 women