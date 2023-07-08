Disappointment as IPC cancels para-athletics, para-lifting

Ugandan athletes and coaches have expressed disappointment after the International Paralympic Committees excluded para-athletics and para-powerlifting from the inaugural Africa Paralympic Games due September in Accra, Ghana.

Ten Ugandan athletes were preparing for para-athletics and six para-powerlifters for the Games but according to a communique to National Paralympic Committees, teams will only compete in wheelchair basketball, para volleyball, amputee soccer and wheelchair tennis.

Uganda will now field athletes in wheelchair basketball and amputee soccer.

“LOC wishes to state that per current discussions, goalball, para-athletics and para-powerlifting are excluded from the Games due to significant technical and organisational challenges,” the communique read in part.

It followed the June 30, 2023 virtual meeting between the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) and National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and further developments, which even suggested rescheduling of the Games.

There were concerns of NPCs failure to meet the IPC requirements such as the six month threshold for applications, licensing of tracks and readiness of the athletics stadium.

Denis Mbaziira needed at least two para-powerlifting events this year to enhance his chances of qualifying for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. Now one event has been cancelled.

“I am very disappointed. I have been preparing for the World Championship in Dubai in August and then the African Games in September. But now I must look for another event before the year ends,” Mbaziira said.

He has another concern: “I think if I had won a medal in the African Games, the government would have paid more attention and perhaps would have rewarded me.”

Jameson Ssenkungu will guide the Ugandan team to the World Para-athletics Championship in Paris beginning July 10. But the head para-athletics coach is equally disappointed: “It’s a huge disappointment after all the dire conditions we endure to qualify these girls and boys to such major games,” Ssenkungu told us.

“I think the IPC should have warned all concerned parties a little earlier if they knew we had missed important steps, instead of letting us prepare for something that will eventually be cancelled.”

Inaugural African Para Games had been scheduled in Morocco in 2019, coinciding with the Rabat 2019 African Games, but the country pulled out at late notice.

Now the 2023 edition is doubling as a qualifier for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Another athlete, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said the decision defeats the IPC’s slogan of being athlete-centred. “If administrators made a mistake, wasn’t there any way it could have been done so that the athletes don’t lose?” he said.