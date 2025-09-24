Dolphins gear up for 8th Fast and Furious Gala

The eighth edition of the Dolphins Fast and Furious gala gets underway this weekend at Kampala Parents School, Naguru.

The organisers Dolphins Swim Club are expecting at least 300 swimmers from about 25 clubs.

“The driver for this was hunger for competition,” coach Tonnie Kasujja said explaining how the gala was mooted in 2016.

“Swimmers were putting in a lot of work in training but they were not having enough competitions. I am sure that with this gala, we have added a block to Ugandan swimming and some of the athletes can testify that they got noticed through this gala.” Kasujja said.

According to club chairman Brandon Ssemanda, who was flanked by Sophia Masagazi, “the new thing this time is that we will give monetary rewards for all who break meet records.”

“We are not revealing the money to the public but we want to focus on the principle of why we are doing it rather than the amount. We want to make the swimmers push harder and break some of the records that have stood for long,” Ssemanda said.

Speaking for the sponsors who include Oak Café, Steadfast Safaris, Pepsi, and Lolli Park Akamwesi, Momoz Oven’s Evelyn Bamwine said “we are supporting this gala because Dolphins is a good family and one of the top swim clubs in the country, and we believe in children being encouraged to become what they want.”

Dolphins Fast and Furious

Age Groups: 6-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15 & Over

Events: 100m IM, 50m backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle