Dolphins top Hertz Invitational

Dolphins Swim Club collected 610 points to win the 2025 Hertz Invitational held at Kampala Parents School last Saturday.

The inter-club competition organised by Wakiso-based club Hertz, under the tutelage of coach Aksam Magoola, attracted swimmers of 14 years and below competing in the 6 & Under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14 age groups.

Dolphins collected 371 points among the boys and 239 among the girls en route to top. They were joined on the podium by Black Panthers, which had 588.5 points - including 309.5 from their girls, and Silverfin Academy with 430 points - 235 of which also came from their girls.

On the gender podiums, Dolphins and Black Panther were joined by Jaguar (247 points) in the boys' top three. But Jaguar finished 11th overall with 270 points.

Gliders (264.5 points) and Vision for Africa (258) were second and third respectively behind Black Panthers on the girls' podium but finished 7th (323.5 points) and 5th (345.5) respectively in the combined team scores.

The hosts were 11th overall with 292.5 points - 146.5 of those coming from the boys. Hertz girls led by Myrrh Twesigomwe, Petra Atwongyeire, and El-sheebah Birungi in the 13-14 age group got 146 points.

Best individuals

In the 6 & Under boys' age group's 25m freestyle, Aaron Munabi (20.10) and Barack Etot (20.92) from Sailfish had Twinbrook Schools' Farid Sseruwagi (20.52) finish between them in one of the most interesting races of the gala.

In the 7-8 girls' 25m butterfy, Black Panthers duo Michaela Mwesigwa (19.14) and Alaina Eulalia Rugaba (19.22) treated spectators to a near photo-finish as did Jaguar's Kylan Mandela (19.16) and Silverfin's Mathew Ssaka (19.72) in the boys' race.

In the 7-8 girls' 25m freestyle, Twinbrook's Lilliana Ssenoga (18.03), Silverfin Academy's Josephine Wanyana (18.09), Gliders' Talisha (18.16) and Lenora (18.42) Asianut, Jaguar's Bernice Alinaitwe (18.16), Sailfish's Alma Kirabo (18.77), Mwesigwa (18.78), and Vision for Africa's Patricia Nabuuma (18.94) all impressed under 19 seconds.

Ozpreys Gianna Opolot battled hard too in the 9-10 girls' group. She beat Otters' Valeria Nassozi (16.67) by two microseconds in the 25m fly but the latter avenged with a 18.32 win in the backstroke. Gianna had 18.64 before her 19.16 topped four Vision for Africa girls; Blessing Namugga (19.82), Shafigah Nagginda (19.98), Bellah Nalunkuma (20.09), and Immaculate Nyasuna (21.03) in the 25m breaststroke.

Gianna's brother Geremiah topped the 9-10 boys' 25m fly with a 16.64 - 13 microseconds ahead of Dolphins’ Maynard Mukisa. He also beat Dolphins' Gabriel Isabirye (20.84) to gold by 64 microseconds in the 25m breaststroke, then finished level with Gators' Arthur Rugaba (18.69) at the top of the backstroke sprint.

But Mukisa's 15.10 got him some revenge in the 25m free as he topped Black Panthers' Liam Kaweesa (15.38), Geremiah (15.44), his Dolphins' teammates Isabirye (15.59) and Theodore Ssekabembe (15.70), plus Seals' Jordelle Malinga (15.81) among others.

50m events

In the 11-12 age group Mushirah Nabatanzi topped the girls in the 50m fly (32.72) and 50m back (36.34).

Dolphins' Jehan Babirye (34.87) and Gators Rajah Pinda (35.13) followed her in the fly while Jinan Nakato (37.15), also from Dolphins, Pinda (38.13), Black Panthers Michelle Nantongo (38.96), and Babirye (39.14) followed in the backstroke.

Nakato topped the 50m free with a 29.57 further reconfirming herself as a sub-30 swimmer after a 29.50 at the Uganda Aquatics National Championships at the same venue last month.

For the 11-12 boys, the nail-biter came in the 50m backstroke race in which Dolphins' Baraka Kaumi (37.65) edged Seals' Israel Ellis Sewaali (37.73).

Benjamin Ssali (30.76) beat Black Panthers' Paulsen Kilara (30.84) in a tight 50m fly in the 13-14 boys' group but the latter avenged in the freestyle taking it home in 27.66 - 18 microseconds ahead of Ssali.

Hertz Invitational 2025

How they finished

Dolphins - 610

Black Panthers - 588.5

Silverfin Academy - 430

Gators - 346.5

Vision for Africa Internatonal - 345.5

Aquatic Academy - 344.5

Gliders Swim Club - 323.5

Twinbrook Schools 322.5

Hertz - 292.5

Ozpreys - 277.5

Jaguar - 270

Seals - 255

Orcas - 223

Sailfish - 206

Friends of Water - 140.5

Seeta Junior School - 121.50

Starlings - 110

Otters - 98.5

Torpedoes - 98

The Olive Mavericks - 49

Kampala Quality Marlins - 40.50

Motivation - 21

Whales Swim Academy Entebbe - 21

Nana Junior Academy - 19

Blue Fins - 15

Mermaids - 7

Olympia Sport Academy - 3

Asifiwe International Academy - 1