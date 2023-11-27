Dominant Kisubi seal season with golden show

University of Kisubi (UNIK) put up a splendid show at home in the final outing of the Woodball Corporate circuit winning the overall trophy during Sunday’s action at their football grounds.

An action-packed day was made tricky by an early morning shower that made the football pitch unplayable while rendering Fairway number one the hardest for any woodballer on the course.

St Joseph’s Vocational Institute, who play under the banner of Kisubi Corporates have been dictating the matters in the men’s category but fell to their neighbours on a day that sealed the season for the corporate circuits.

Aloysius Ssenteza was the winner of the corporate men’s category carding 42 strokes, 12 under par, beating competition from David Mutebi, who carded seven under par. The University of Kisubi completed the rout with Sylvester Kalunga’s score of six under par.

“Today I had very good tee shots and the putting was on point,” said Ssenteza.

Although UNIK was upstaged in the senior corporate category where Karamoja’s Patrick Abura carded 94, 14 under par, they had cumulatively done enough to accumulate 191 strokes to beat second-placed Kisubi Corporates by merely two strokes. Ndejje Corporates were third with 201 strokes on a competitive day that witnessed all teams presenting players.

Babirye unstoppable

In the ladies’ category, UNIK won the overall trophy with a difference of 30 strokes from the second-placed Ministry of Public Services (MoPS), who had 230 strokes. UNEB, who have blown hot and cold this season, were third with 231 strokes.

Kisubi will have to thank Noeline Babirye, the obvious MVP this season, for a sublime 93 strokes, 13 under par, in the senior corporate which combined with an equally superb performance from Leon Nakamya and Peninah Namugerwa in the corporate category.

“We had enough training for this event because we knew the pressure when we are at home,” Babirye said.

Looming changes

There are looming changes next season, according to the Woodball Technical Commission, that could see some players promoted and others relegated.

The senior corporate category, which is the most competitive, will most likely welcome the highest number of players from the entry-level corporate class.

William Osire, the acting head of the commission said the corporate circuits need to get rid of active players in universities and institutions next season to create a level playing field. In the likely event that these changes are implemented, the players in universities and institutions will play in open events.

The season will climax with the final open beach circuit and an awards gala in December.

6th Cooperate Circuit

Selected results

Senior corporates – men

Patrick Abura (Karamoja) – 94

Caleb Kiiza (NCWC) – 98

Michael Makoha (NCWC) – 100

Senior corporates – women

Noel Babirye (UNIK) – 93

Phiona Namata (MoPS) – 115

Justine Balemesa (Uneb) - 118

Corporates – men

Aloysius Ssenteza (UNIK) – 42

David Mutebi (Kisubi) – 47

Sylvester Kalunga (UNIK) – 48

Corporates – women

Leon Nakamya (UNIK) – 47

Peninah Namugerwa (UNIK) – 53