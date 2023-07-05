Double happiness for Feni after Real Star nod

At a soft morning of celebration at the monthly ForteBet Real Stars Awards held at Lazio Restaurant in Kampala, swimmer Larry Craig Feni was honoured for his outstanding performances at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Feni, an athlete with speech and hearing impairment dominated the 50m breaststroke and 25m freestyle events during the biggest inclusive Games held from June 17 to 25 in Berlin.

Competing in the first division, he left an indelible mark winning two of the five medals Uganda collected at the bi-annual games.

Ezra Kalaali, Feni's coach at the parent-run Silverfin Academy, couldn't hide his admiration for the swimmer, stating that Feni serves as an inspiration to the entire team.

"Feni serves as an example to the entire team. He reminds us that within each of us lies boundless potential waiting to be unleashed," Kalaali said.

Adding to Feni's joy was his recognition at the monthly Nile Special USPA awards held at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Monday where he received the award as the most outstanding athlete of June.

Special Olympics Uganda sports director, Sam Kiggundu, emphasised the importance of such awards in promoting inclusion.

"These awards are in tandem with our aim of promoting inclusion through sports. They create an environment where every person, regardless of their abilities, feels valued. I would like to thank the organisers as this sends a powerful message of acceptance," Kiggundu said.

Excitement all over

In other categories, table tennis player Parvin Nangonzi, was recognised for her triumph performance in the Korea Friendship Championship held in Lugogo. Her victory came after defeating fellow Ugandan Shanita Namala 2-0 in the final. It was Nangonzi’s back-to-back victory following another accolade in May.

UPDF handball goal keeper Edmond Omonyi, who made 51 saves, providing three assists, and stealing the ball once, contributing to his team's second position on the log was handball’s best.

Omonyi said he was happy picking his first plaque at the event.

“I haven’t been here before but it helps us as a sport to continue working hard,” Omonyi said.

Motocross rider Gift Ssebuguzi, the son of renowned rally ace Ronald Ssebuguzi, stole the spotlight at the fifth round of the Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship in Garuga.

His spectacular performance in the CC85 category, earned him maximum points as he triumphed over his rivals Dan Mitima and Jerome Mubiru.

In the rally category, the dynamic duo of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba, who clinched victory in the Kabalega Rally, solidifying their position at the top of the table with an impressive 290 points were the drivers of choice. The pair clocked the shortest time of 1 hour and 12 minutes in the competitive 113km.

Katumba, who picked the accolade said the team was honoured by the recognition.

“To be acknowledged for our achievements is a testament to the hard work we put in. We will continue to give our best aiming for even greater success in the future," Katumba said.

Henry Ssenyondo, the left-arm orthodox cricketer, also had stellar performances at the inaugural Continent Cup T20 tournament in Nairobi, Kenya. He earned four man-of-the-match accolades and secured the title for Uganda with the highest number of wickets taken.

ForteBet Real Stars Awards

June winners

Special Olympics: Larry Feni

Table tennis: Parvin Nangonzi

Handball: Edmond Omonyi

Motocross: Gift Ssebuguzi

Rally: Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba