DTB celebrates woodball World Cup medallist Nalubega

The Development Trust Bank (DTB) has celebrated one of its own, Joyce Nalubega, for her outstanding performance in the recently concluded third Beach Woodball World Cup. The bank took pride in Nalubega's impressive feat at the World Cup during a brief but jubilant ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in Kampala.

Varghese Thambi, CEO & Managing Director of DTB said at the function that the bank encourages sports and games alongside its core banking activities among its employees.

“Today, as we celebrate the victory of an international champion from the Beach Woodball World Cup, we not only honour her achievements but also proudly contribute to enhancing Uganda's global image," Thambi said.

The institution actively participates in various sporting events, including the Corporate League and the Banker’s Gala, as a means to foster teamwork, enhance employee morale, and promote a healthy work-life balance.

Silverware

Nalubega, a sales representative at DTB, was exceptional at the Beach World Cup held at De Rhu Beach Resort in Pahang, Malaysia. Her partnership with Joan Mukoova proved to be a force to be reckoned with, as the dynamic duo clinched the second runners-up position in the fairway competition doubles and secured a bronze medal in the ladies stroke team event.

Expressing her gratitude, Nalubega shared her journey from playing cricket in her early school days to becoming a woodball champion.

During her primary school years, Nalubega played cricket at Kasana Parents in Luweero. However, she shifted her focus to academics when she moved to Kasana Junior in Primary Five. She returned to playing cricket in secondary school, but when she reached Senior Three, she transferred to St Kizito Katikamu, where sports took a back seat. In high school at Nakaseke International School, she later took up netball. While studying at Ndejje University, she took up woodball on her brother Robert Matovu's advice. He, being an administrator at the university, suggested she join a sport for tuition discounts.

“If it were not for woodball, I don’t know where I would be. When I lost my dad in November 2014, I realised that it was sports to make me. Since then woodball has helped me a lot because without it I would not have completed my studies,” Nalubega said.

Thambi lauded Nalubega's accomplishments, expressing his surprise at her triumph.

“We are celebrating her because she has been at the international level. It was something of a surprise to me but I know she was working really hard to be a winner and that is why as a bank we granted her leave for more than a month,” he said.

The bank's commitment to recognising Nalubega's efforts was evident as discussions of a promotion were underway, pending approval from the bank's board.

Charles Masereka, the bank's sports and games coordinator, expressed optimism about the possibility of establishing a woodball team within the bank, with Nalubega in charge.

“I would encourage Joyce to be the champion of putting up a woodball team within the bank because she has the expertise. We will be able to build a woodball team,” Masereka said.

IN BRIEF

Name: Joyce Nalubega

Date of birth: Nov 29, 1992

Club: Ministry of Public Service

National team debut: 2017 Beach W. Cup in Indonesia

Occupation: Sales representative at DTB