EAC challenged to reinvest betting taxes back into sport

East African legislators have been challenged to advocate for policies and laws that will ensure a huge chunk of the billions of money in taxes collected from betting companies is reinvested in sports development.

Speaking at a roundtable conversation with EAC parliamentarians and other stakeholders on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kigali, Mchezo Managing Director Ntoudi Mouyelo also pushed for a more enabling tax regime for sports investors.

“This is an opportunity for us to share that, maybe, together we can look at certain laws and regulations to make sport a higher priority,” said Mchezo’s Mouyelo.

Top taxpayers

Mchezo, the second biggest taxpayers in Uganda behind Coca Cola last year - then as Chop Gaming - are the owners of betPawa.

"Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) quoted Coca Cola’s paid bill as “Shs319b in taxes over the previous few years,” with betPawa coming a close second.

“We were the second biggest taxpayers in Uganda last year. How much of that is being invested back in sports by the government?” Mouyelo wondered.

Mchezo, who also sponsor Uganda’s Big and Futsal Leagues, as well as the Fufa Drum, partnered with the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Kigali for this roundtable conversation to chart a way for the growth and development in sports.

“How can we work together to get more funding to support sport initiatives, starting with the grassroots, all the way to the elite leagues,” added the executive.

“You know there is this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that we see in some countries receiving special tax treatment.

“Why not think of adding a special line into the CSR tax regime when someone is investing in sports?”

Fuba back the call

Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (Fuba) Chief Executive Officer, Marcus Kwikiriza, who was one of the roundtable panellists, agreed.

"Imagine if governments, for the amount of pressure they are removing from governments in sports development, which should be a government role, they would give them a tax waiver - how many Mchezos would we have?”

Kwikiriza also expressed relief hearing that for Mchezo, while visibility is a bonus, it was not all that there is for them to partner with local sport.



“With Mchezo, now I know that with this money,” he gestured, “I can show you that we have moved from A, as a sport when you came, and look at where we are today.”

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Asuman Basalirwa, was optimistic that the new Sports Law in Uganda would provide a “functional and enabling framework” to further develop sports.

Basalirwa and his counterparts from the other EAC countries at the symposium pledged to go back home and “continue advocating for a more enabling environment for sports investment.”