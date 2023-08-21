Egypt looms for Volleyball Cranes

Uganda Volleyball Lady Cranes head coach Tonny Lakony had hoped for a clash with hosts Cameroon in the CAVB Women’s Africa Nations Volleyball Championship quarterfinals but ended up with Egypt.

Uganda reached the quarters for the first time following a 3-2 group phase record and can go a step further by defeating Egypt in the fight for a semifinal slot.

Uganda defeated Lesotho, Morocco and Burkina Faso but lost to neighbours Kenya and Rwanda in their Group B games.

“Egypt is probably the best team technically and mentally in this competition,” Lakony told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

And yet these are the kind of challenges he would rather face at the continental showpiece to paint a clearer picture of where Uganda lies.

“In competitions like these, you are better off playing against the best teams,” Lakony added.

“Actually, I wanted Cameroon with the home crowds. It would have been a great experience for the seven national team debutants we have.”

Uganda had set a target of reaching the quarters and confirmed that with Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Burkina Faso.

With that target achieved, the team will now put their focus on stunning Egypt to move further up the rankings.

But it is easier said than done. Egypt are among the favourites for the title and pause one of the toughest challenges for the Lady Cranes.

The North Africans have the ability to pace their serves and trouble Uganda’s reception. And with no perfect first pass, Uganda’s offence has been found wanting on several occasions.

Egypt also boasts of a higher block and will undoubtedly frustrate Uganda’s attack on the day.

The new-look Lady Cranes will go into the tie well aware of their underdog status, and a win will be nothing short of a surprise.

CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship

Quarterfinal fixtures

Egypt vs. Uganda -1pm

Rwanda vs. Algeria -3pm

Kenya vs. Nigeria -5pm