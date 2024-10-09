Ekitaguriro roars again at real stars

In December 2018, Uganda's sole African rally champion, Charles Muhangi, tragically passed away in his home. His untimely death silenced the voice of a motorsport icon who had captivated the nation with his skill and passion.

Six years later, he has been honoured posthumously at the ForteBet-sponsored Real Stars monthly awards held on Tuesday at Lazo Restaurant in Kampala.

The international automobile rally championship, established in 1981, has been a fierce competition between Kenya and Zambia, with each country claiming nine titles. Uganda's sole victory came in 1999 when Charles Muhangi drove his iconic 'ekitaguriro' Subaru to championship glory.

Accepting the lifetime achievement award on behalf of her late husband, Patience Muhangi urged the current generation of drivers to rise to the challenge and claim the African rally championship title.

"Rally was his DNA and language and I can attest he was ready to go the extra mile in rallying. I leave homework with you, Charles left a legacy but it should not stop with him. Do the homework, go and bring back the cup," she said while accepting the recognition.

Muhangi was among four sportsmen honored at the monthly breakfast awards ceremony. Heavyweight boxer Herbert Matovu, Uganda Prisons Woodball captain Isaac Ariho, and Wakiso Giants striker Herbert Asiimwe were also recognised with plaques and cash prizes.

Beating the odds

Ariho, who played a crucial role in Uganda Prisons' third consecutive league title, winning six of seven games in September, expressed gratitude for the award, which he only learned about after being nominated.

"I've conquered everything in woodball except for this award, It's incredibly exciting to be recognized on such a grand stage," said the 2018 Woodball Cranes captain, who resigned his position as captain at Prisons on Monday.

Wakiso Giants' rising star, Asiimwe, was undoubtedly the happiest person in the room. The 16-year-old, nicknamed Camavinga, scored a brace to help his side maintain fifth place in the Uganda Premier League after four rounds.

Following initial resistance from his parents, Asiimwe only began playing football after receiving a bursary at Bulo Parents in high school. He scored eight goals for Buwambo in the Buganda Regional League last season, catching the attention of scouts.

"This award is a tremendous validation of my work, and it motivates me to strive even harder and pursue a professional career," he said.

Matovu, known as the Black Bomber, sees this platform as a springboard for his career.

At the awards ceremony, he issued a challenge to his opponents: 'I'm ready for anyone. I want to face Babu, Hudson Muhumuza, and Nicholas Buule. They may not be in my league, but I must first eliminate them.'

Matovu's impressive knockout victory over Tanzanian Kheri Mbaruku at YMCA in Kampala last month has solidified his position as a favorite over Owen Kibira and Ukasha Matovu.

ForteBet Real Stars Wards

Football: Herbert Asiimwe (Wakiso Giants)

Woodball: Isaac Ariho (Uganda Prisons)

Boxing: Herbert Matovu (Pro boxer)