Elite Swim & Gym keen on not becoming white elephant

It was a chatty and celebratory evening as Elite Swim & Gym, Ntinda was officially opened on Tuesday.

The facility, which has a standard 25m six-lane swimming pool fitted with start blocks and a gym, has been operational since June with mainly the country's top swim club Gators as clients.

Now, you too can use it after National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya, sitting in for Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang, superintended over its grand opening and dinner.

The proprietors Mr and Mrs. Hitesh Usadadiyah initially just wanted a good place for their son Heer to swim after the Covid-19 pandemic had rendered some pools inaccessible.

"My parents always asked me to share any challenges I would come across on my swimming journey," Heer, a Gators and national swimmer, shared.

"Lack of proper facilities was the biggest on my mind but I never thought they would take it seriously," added the 13 year old who was early in the year tasked with imagining and designing the premises when his parents found the land.

The boy's 'gift' is now a national treasure, where a host of swimmers train. In his speech, former Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) president and now Olympic Committee (UOC) head Donald Rukare, said Gators had no excuse not to perform.

His message came as reinforcement as Paralympian Husnah Kukundakwe has won six international medals (at the August Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey) since relocating to this pool.

Olympian Kirabo Namutebi, who was on Fina scholarship last year in Russia was happy to return home to a standard facility this year - one almost akin to those she was using in Europe and made it count with medals in Konya and continental level too.

Their coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi said: "We are very grateful to have the opportunity to use this facility.

We underestimated having such facilities like this but they can make a difference in preparation and nurturing of our athletes."

Government support

The master of ceremonies Omara Apita, the former commissioner for sports, invited a host of area leaders, KCCA officials, swimmers and their parents, including Senior Presidential Advisor Sam Engola, to share their stories about the pool.

Namutebi's mother Hadijah Namanda urged the athletes to "utilize facility that you will find at the World Championships (like next week's short course meet in Melbourne, Australia)" and called on government to "ensure the facility does not become a while elephant. Help the proprietors to maximize its uses through partnerships and waiving off some of the costs."

NCS general secretary called the Usadadiyahs' effort "a service to humanity" while Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) president Justus Mugisha promised they would "partner with Elite to prepare swimmers for Brazil next year (World Secondary School Games)." This comes in handy as Gators already has a running partnership with King's College Budo.

Tashobya, who has a background in real estate and acknowledged that private investors can fill the facilities' gap that is still a challenge for government said: "This is not easy investment because the returns on investment are not as enticing as for the buildings like supermarkets surrounding this pool.