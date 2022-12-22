Elites making strides in Hoima

What started out as a small fitness group has turned into Bunyoro’s biggest corporate football team.

The Hoima Elite Football Club was founded by a group of friends in 2019 to boost their health.

The group is led by lawyer Christopher Mwebaza. Other members include radio presenter Joshua Atugonza, former Mayor of Hoima Francis Atugonza, among others.

“Our core goal was to keep healthy and fit to avoid heart diseases and other health hazards since we have come of age,” Mwebaza says.

To join the group, one must be over the age of 30. The group gained notoriety in Hoima with both the young and old vying to be a part of it.

Currently, the club has two full teams (Elites A and B) and 40 members including six women. The club uses the Duhaga Cathedral grounds.

Since its inception, the Elites has played against more than 60 teams in different parts of the country including Mbale, Kabale, Fort Portal, Kampala, Gulu among others.

The club has also launched an annual event dubbed The Kabalega Elite’s Tournament which attracts corporate teams from different parts of the country.

St George Clinic from Fort Portal City won this year’s tournament and in exchange, the Elites competed in the Ester and Nimrod Tournament in Fort Portal and the Elgon Tournament in Mbale City.

Collins Ahura, a member, said: “Being part of the Elites has exposed me to different places which I never hoped to reach.

The club has also organised different activities to help the community. These include painting a Zebra Crossing and donating to remand homes and orphanages.

In regards to future prospects, Mwebaza says they have been actively engaging the district leadership to provide them with land.