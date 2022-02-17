Eminents, Ndejje bullish at woodball beach circuit

Ndejje Corporates men’s team combined 167 strokes to win the first Woodball Beach Circuit at Senyondo in Bunjako parish, Buwama on Sunday.

A bullish Eminents claimed the women’s honours with a sweeping performance of 175 strokes, 25 better than Makerere University Business School. Ndejje University were third.

Ndejje Corporates’ pair of Bridge Byamukama (36) and Benson Kanyesige (39) topped the men’s charts in exhilarating fashion as Makerere University Business School’s lone ranger Robert Mutiibwa came third after a tie-break.

Byamukama, who missed the cut for the national team last year, secured his first singles win and he did so in convincing fashion taking down a full field that has players eying selection for the national team ahead of the World Cup in Perlis, Malaysia.

“Making a strong start is important for the season and in the World Cup year, it gives you a push,” said Byamukama.

Although the doubles pairing of Emma Opio and Israel Muwanguzi put up an enthralling performance in the men’s doubles, Ndejje’s 40 strokes were enough to seal the overall team victory at the newly established beach facility off Masaka Road.

Jubilation

In the women’s category, Joyce Nalubega, who who helped Uganda win gold in the Online in December, battled for senior women’s win with 39 strokes ahead of teammate Joan Mukoova.

The two went toe-to-toe with Mukoova falling one shot behind the leader. Both jumped in jubilation as the team celebrated its first win of the season.

“I am very proud of how we performed. Overall, it was a good day for us and we are excited for a tough weekend ahead,” Mukoova, the team captain, said.

Up next, teams will converge at Kyambogo University for the Kyambogo Open on Saturday.