Emong, Nyakato offer foremost silver lining

Deep Waters. Born without her right forearm, and with impaired left fingers, 14-year old Kukundakwe became not only the youngest athlete in Tokyo but also Uganda’s first para-swimmer to qualify for the Games. PHOTO/AFP

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Swafalu Tamale was the first athlete with disability to hit the local bodybuilding stage, at the 2021 Mr Kampala event in May.
  • His entry attracted even more experienced para-athletes.
  • After a trying preparation phase, including very expensive and competitive qualifications, para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe finally made it to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Disability sport still attracts miserly funding and media attention and the covid-19 disruptions just compounded the misery.
However, there were silver linings, on the local and international scenes.
