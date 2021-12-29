Emong, Nyakato offer foremost silver lining

Disability sport still attracts miserly funding and media attention and the covid-19 disruptions just compounded the misery.

However, there were silver linings, on the local and international scenes.

After a trying preparation phase, including very expensive and competitive qualifications, para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe finally made it to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

History maker

Born without her right forearm, and with impaired left fingers, 14-year old Kukundakwe became not only the youngest athlete in Tokyo but also Uganda’s first para-swimmer to qualify for the Games (Prossy Tusabe, who participated in the Sydney 2000 Games, just got a wildcard).

Kukundakwe finished sixth in the women’s SB8 100m breaststroke heats, and did not qualify for the final, but she improved her personal-best to 1:34.35 minutes—a huge booster to aim for Paris 2024.

After Kukundakwe, runner David Emong dragged Uganda to the Paralympic podium by scooping bronze in the men’s 1500m T46 final, with a personal best time of 3:53.51 minutes. This was Emong’s second Paralympic medal after his silver at Rio 2016 in Brazil.

The 2017 world champion, who fractured his upper left arm during primary school, remains Uganda’s most decorated para-athlete.

Visually impaired sprinter Peace Oroma and para-badminton player Rita Asiimwe, did not pass the first hurdle.

Jennifer Nyakato, was winning silver at the World Deaf Athletics Championship in Lublin, Poland.

Nyakato, a Makerere University graduate in agribusiness management, aimed at gold but jetlag from “the longest journey I have ever travelled” and the tough Polish weather conspired to slow her down. She was disappointed finishing fourth in the 1500m race.

In the final Nyakato ran 2:10.26 minutes, finishing between two Russians: winner Emilyevna Abubiakirova and Ekaterina Kudriavtseva, who took bronze.

Para-bodybuilding

Swafalu Tamale was the first athlete with disability to hit the local bodybuilding stage, at the 2021 Mr Kampala event in May.

His entry attracted even more experienced para-athletes.

Six months later, Tamale, whose right leg was amputated after a fatal accident last year, was joined by powerlifter Denis Mbaziira and Babu Babumba during the Mr Uganda at Horse Power Gym in Muyenga.

Tamale, who was already a bodybuilder and gym instructor before tragedy struck, was simply the best, with a well-toned upper body and full of energy.

With more training, Babumba can be good for the physique category, while Mbaziira has huge potential if he tones that massive upper body.

In December, Tamale also competed at the Mr 001 Championship in Mombasa Kenya.